Dozens of artists picked for annual Golden Ticket exhibition in Clifton

Clifton Cultural Arts Center selected 51 artists to appear in the 14th annual Golden Ticket exhibition presented with support from Summerfair Cincinnati, Inc.

A blind jury of influential names in the Cincinnati arts community selected this year’s participants. The featured artists are:

Mike Agricola, Christina Baitz~Brandewie, William Batstone, Carol Blum, Melissa Brewer-Hinners, Alan Brown, Greg Buening, Susan Carlson, Jeff Casto, Don Cluxton, Clara Cornelius, Betsy Cunningham, Fred Daniell, Katrina Dienno, Liz Driesbach, Mallory Feltz, Hannah Finley, Linda Franklin, Tina Gutierrez, Marcella Hsiung, Deb Jones, Trelan Jones, Beth Kaiser, Jonathan Kamholtz, Paul Kroner, Becky Linhardt, Paul Loehle, Samantha Messer, Lisa Miller, Nuria Mora Muniz, Trey Morgan, Debora Myles, Kathy Jo Parsanko, Jazmina Robinhawk, Michael Roller, Kathy Salchow, Jamie Schorsch, Barbara Sferra, Jiani Shan, Marcia Shortt, Thelma Shotten, J Michael Skaggs, Eric Smith, Stacey Torres, Mark Ullrich, Ora Vichitchot, Lijun Wang, Cliff Warnken, Cindi Williams and Lori Wilson.

An opening reception will take place Nov. 3 at the CCAC’s Short Vine Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Attendees admire a few pieces of work at the 2022 Golden Ticket opening.

“It is hard to believe that this will be the final Golden Ticket that we host in our temporary Short Vine space,” said Leslie Mooney, CCAC’s executive director. “We certainly are going out with a bang, though. This is an incredibly strong exhibition featuring some outstanding local artists.”

The Golden Ticket jury consists of Anissa Lewis, executive director of Wavepool; Tracy Featherstone, department head and professor of Miami University and David C. Smith, owner of Eisele Gallery in Mariemont.

Besides selecting participating artists, the three-member jury will also decide this year’s prize winners. The top picks will receive a portion of the combined prize pool of $1,500. The artist crowned “Best in Show” will be among the first solo exhibitors at CCAC’s new art center opening on Clifton Avenue in early 2024.

The exhibition will remain on view through Dec. 1. All guests will get the chance to vote on a “People’s Choice” award. The winner will take home an additional cash prize at the close of the exhibit.

