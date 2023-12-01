New board members expand Freedom Center’s ‘talent, geographic reach’

CINCINNATI – The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center has added six new members to its board of directors and re-elected current chair Kenneth B. Robinson to serve an additional year in the role.

The new members are Robert W. Jones, president and CEO of Realm Capital Ventures; Robert W. McDonald, partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Roy A. Mitchell, principal in the firm of Kunimura Mitchell & Company LLC; Michael Moore, president and CEO of Black Achievers, Inc.; Jaia Thomas, Los Angeles-based sports and entertainment attorney and Meggan E. Thompson, wealth management banking specialist, AVP with Merrill Lynch.

Top: Robert W. Jones, Robert W. McDonald, Roy A. Mitchell

Bottom: Michael Moore, Jaia Thomas, Meggan E. Thompson

The Freedom Center described the selections as a way to expand the talent on its board and the geographic reach of the museum. Additional details about each of the board members is below.

“The breadth and diversity of talent and expertise of our board of directors is a vital asset to our organization,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

“We’re excited to welcome our new board members into the organization as we pursue a bold vision as a community, national and global leader in the pursuit for freedom,” he continued. “We’re fortunate to be able to tap into their experience and passion to elevate our work.”

Kenneth B. Robinson

Robinson is a founding member of the Freedom Center’s board of directors, dating back to 2000. He brings more than 45 years of business and executive leadership experience to the Freedom Center board, including 39 years at the Procter & Gamble Company.

Keown credited Robinson with helping the Freedom Center increase its organizational capabilities and refine its strategic vision over the past two years. His work has helped “set a path for our bold future,” Keown added.

“We’re grateful for Ken’s commitment to the Freedom Center as he continues to be a dedicated supporter and invaluable guiding force,” Keown added.

“I look forward to continuing this work together over the next year.”

Incoming board members

Robert W. Jones brings 35 years of corporate leadership experience to the Freedom Center board, including 30 years at GE. He retired in 2020 as senior executive in human resources for GE Aerospace. Prior to that, he held human resources leadership roles with GE Capital and GE Plastics. Currently, Jones leads Realm Capital Ventures, a private investment firm. In addition to the Freedom Center, he serves on the boards and in advisory roles for Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, Talbert House, University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business and the Minority Business Accelerator.

