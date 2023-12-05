Cincinnati Art Museum announces board positions, new members

The Cincinnati Art Museum’s board of trustees has elected five officers for the 2023-2024 term. The advisory body also added seven new members to its ranks.

Longtime board member Rance Duke will resume his role as board chair. Duke, who joined the board in 2020, held senior leadership roles at Fort Washington Investment Advisors before retiring in 2015. He’s also served on the board of trustees for organizations such as TriHealth and The Port. Rance Duke Bruce Petrie, Jr.

Other elected leaders for the one-year term are:

President – Bruce Petrie, Jr. , senior counselor at Bricker Graydon

, senior counselor at Bricker Graydon Vice president – Andrew B. Quinn , ILSCO Corp (retired)

, ILSCO Corp (retired) Treasurer – Susan Kelley-Fernandez , investment property manager and active community volunteer

, investment property manager and active community volunteer Secretary – Eric Kearney, president and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce and a former Ohio state senator

The officers began their roles on Sept. 1, 2023. Their term runs through Aug. 31, 2024.

The Cincinnati Art Museum also added seven new members who will serve their first term from 2023 through 2026. The group of consists of longtime leaders in various sectors including finance, business development, property management, public relations, the nonprofit sector, grant-making and the arts. One member is former member of Cincinnati City Council.

New members are:

Jeff Berding is co-CEO of FC Cincinnati and president of the FC Enterprise. Prior to founding of FC Cincinnati, Berding served for more than 19 years as an executive with the Cincinnati Bengals where he led sales and public affairs efforts. Berding is president of the FCC Foundation, chairman for Visit Cincy and vice chair of the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee. He served on Cincinnati City Council from 2005 to 2011.

Missy Byrne worked at Fifth Third Bank and Cincinnati Belting Transmission before retiring. Byrne has been a member of The Junior League of Cincinnati for over 30 years, serving on various committees, projects and coordinating special events. She is also a founding board member of Impact 100 and most recently sat on the University of Cincinnati Kolodzik Business Scholars advisory board.

Jutta Lafley began her career in the art auction world and held positions at Butterfield (now Bonhams), Sotheby’s, eBay and Hindman Auctions. She also worked in the marketing department at the Cincinnati Art Museum, where she has been a shareholder since 2012. Lafley is a former trustee of the Taft Museum of Art, where she chaired the annual gala and served on the nominating and collections committees. She is currently a trustee of The Seven Hills School and chairs their nominating and governance Committee.

Dan Schimberg is president of Uptown Rental Properties and volunteers with several organizations, including The Talbert House, JDRF, Seven Hills Schools and CRBC. As a philanthropist, Schimberg has focused on health care, medical research, environmental protections, the elimination of poverty and serving the underserved population of Cincinnati.

Lauren Shafer has been board chair of ArtWorks since 2014 and served as its interim CEO in 2021. An ArtsWave board member, Shafer is a member of the organization’s Women’s Leadership Roundtable. She also has roles with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s Leading Ladies and the Cincinnati Ballet’s Etoile. Shafer served for more than 10 years as co-chair of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative’s Saturday Hoops program, was the first board member for the Cincinnati Make-a-Wish Foundation and was on the board of the KWF Foundation. She’s also a member of CAM’s Founder’s Circle.

Rachael Magowan is an associate wealth advisor at Mariner Wealth Advisors. Prior to joining Mariner, she was an associate attorney at Robbins, Kelly, Patterson & Tucker. She practiced in the areas of estate planning, elder law and probate/trust administration in Ohio and Kentucky. She currently serves as vice president of CAM’s young professionals board, CAM Catalysts.

Cherie Silverstein worked in the fashion industry for 20 years. The last five years of her career were spent with St. John Knits, helping with events and acting in other public relations capacities. Silverstein is the chair of CAM’s Women’s Committee, the president of the Volunteer Advisory Council and serves on the development, marketing and communications and professional advancement committees.

Cincinnati Art Museum