Beech Acres marks 175 years with unique tree-planting fundraiser

Since 1849, Beech Acres Parenting Center has worked to provide safe, secure home lives for children across Greater Cincinnati. Now, to mark its 175th anniversary, the nonprofit is giving people a unique opportunity to express love for their children and loved ones through a year-long tree planting fundraiser.

Through the Beech Family Tree campaign, residents from across the region can purchase a tree and add a personalized plaque in their family’s name or almost any message of up to 145 characters. Thanks to community partnerships, donors can choose to plant their tree in a variety of locations – a school, park or even their own backyard.

Beech Acres is partnering with another local nonprofit, Taking Root, to assist with the tree sourcing and planting. There are a variety of species to choose from, but in some instances, the desired location will determine the eligible options.

Beyond being a unique fundraiser, the project also aims to add to the vibrancy of the tree canopy in areas all over the city.

The stated goal is to plant 175 trees. Each tree costs $1,250, payable in one lump sum or monthly installments.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our anniversary with such a perfect lasting symbol of the family love stories Beech Acres has sowed for the last 175 years,” said Laura Mitchell, the organization’s president and CEO.

Supporting local kids since 1849

Throughout its history, Beech Acres has worked to uplift children and their parents through a combination of resources, tools and wraparound services.

It started as the German Protestant Orphan Society in Mount Auburn before expanding in 1948 to cottages on an Anderson Township farm surrounded by – not surprisingly – beech trees.

In 1975, the renamed organization became a licensed foster care and adoption provider, and eventually expanded its offerings to include behavioral health, social emotional learning and direct parent coaching.

Laura Mitchell

Returning to its current, centralized location in downtown Cincinnati last year, Beech Acres now hopes to assist more children and families than ever before. Today, it serves over 28,000 individuals.

Mitchell said the generosity and support from donors has been vital to Beech Acres over the years. This newest endeavor will also help with that goal.

Beech Acres plans to announce additional anniversary celebrations later this year.

“As we watch each tree grow strong into the future, we look forward to being reminded of all the thriving relationships that have grown just as strong among the families we support,” she added.

