United Way, AmeriCorps team up for free tax prep help

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is partnering with AmeriCorps to help low- and moderate-income residents across the region prepare and file their taxes.

A team of nine IRS-certified advanced tax preparers are working with volunteers at various sites as part of UWGC’s longstanding Free Tax Prep initiative. There are 25 sites spread across Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana.

UWGC created a digital map that allows users to search for a nearby location based on their address and the services they need.

The AmeriCorps team is working with UWGC through April 24.

So far, the team has saved local taxpayers more than $25,000 in filing fees and helped them claim almost $57,800 in refunds, per UWGC.

“We’re excited to have an AmeriCorps team working alongside us on one of United Way’s signature programs,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of UWGC. “Having additional Free Tax Prep volunteers means we can complete more returns and help more of our neighbors achieve financial stability.”

Helping Greater Cincinnati residents grow, thrive

Founded in 1915, UWGC is one of the region’s largest nonprofit organizations. It works alongside policymakers, community partners and donors to promote educational success, financial empowerment and housing security across nine counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Each year, United Way’s Free Tax Prep serves thousands of people. Its volunteers prepare and help file tax returns for individuals and families while making sure they claim all the refunds and credits available to them. Last season, UWGC volunteers helped filers claim $8.7 million in refunds.

This year, the volunteers are joined by an AmeriCorps crew from the National Civilian Community Corps program. They’re based out of the organization’s North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa.

Organizations sponsor the NCCC teams to respond to community needs. These short-term service projects operate through partnerships with nonprofits, state and local agencies, and other community and faith-based groups.

The NCC team working with UWGC is in Greater Cincinnati for eight weeks. The partnership runs through April 24. AmeriCorps member Dejah Foster called taking part in the Free Tax Prep initiative an “amazing opportunity to help the community.”

Tax Day is April 15.

“Not only does it allow us to help people save money on tax prep, but it also allows us to connect with the community,” Foster said. “It gives us the chance to interact with people and hear their stories.”

Free Tax Preparation Services