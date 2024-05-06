NKY Chamber recognizes organizations for community impact

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently recognized a variety of local businesses and organizations for the positive impact they’ve had on the region over the past year.

Through the annual Business Impact Awards, the NKY Chamber aims to celebrate businesses of all sizes and types for their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership. The program also highlights the local philanthropic efforts of nonprofit and for-profit chamber members through its Community Champions Award.

2024 Business Impact Awards

Small Business Award: Poseidon’s Pizza

Poseidon’s Pizza Medium Business Award: Homewatch Caregivers of Northern Kentucky

Homewatch Caregivers of Northern Kentucky Large Business Award: SHP

SHP Community Champions Award – For-profit: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services Community Champions Award – Nonprofit: Children’s Law Center

Children’s Law Center Cool Place to Work Award: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Heritage Award: Perfetti Van Melle USA

Perfetti Van Melle USA Start-Up Award: Unique International Market

Unique International Market Innovation Award: KLH Engineers

“The remarkable leadership and invaluable contributions of all of this year’s Business Impact Awards finalists not only fuel our economy but also make the (Northern Kentucky metro) region the ultimate destination to live, work, play, learn and give back,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber.

Founded in 1969, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce strives to promote and support the development of strong businesses and a vibrant economy across the region. The nonprofit has more than 1,700 member companies representing approximately 175,000 employees.

The NKY Chamber announced this year’s Business Impact Awards winners during its annual meeting at Drees Pavilion in Covington.

