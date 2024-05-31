Master Provisions buys Independence land for new HQ

Faith-based nonprofit Master Provisions has completed the purchase of a 3.7-acre plot in Independence that will eventually serve as the site of its new resource distribution center and headquarters.

Closing on the Toebben Drive property concludes a 14-month fundraising period in which MP raised $5.2 million toward a $7 million goal. Those funds will enable the organization to construct an expandable facility that will begin at roughly 30,000 square feet.

The final purchase cost for the land wasn’t made available.

The site of Master Provisions’ future home in Independence, Ky.

The Borland Family Distribution Center in Florence has served as MP’s base of operations since 2010. However, the organization has outgrown the 17,500-square-foot facility in recent years, according to MP President Shane Armstrong.

Founded in 1994, MP now distributes more than 3.7 million pounds of food annually to 270 partner agencies in parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia. It also provides clothing and other resources to those in need.

MP donations support about 81,000 people each month.

Right time, right place

While MP had long planned its move into a bigger facility, the specifics about where to build have changed as recently as last month.

The organization previously closed on a 4.1-acre property at the corner of Sam Neace Drive and Weaver Road in Florence. However, the changes necessary to construct a new facility on the site proved to be cost prohibitive, Armstrong said.

MP ended up selling the parcel of land to Smith’s Towing, which closed on the property on April 15, enabling MP to move forward with its new site in Independence. Armstrong noted that Smith’s Towing will be able to use the Neace Drive/Weaver Road property for their needs “without having to move quite as much earth.”

The current Master Provisions site.

“We are really excited to see them thrive on that land, and we are looking forward to meeting our new neighbors on Toebben,” he added.

MP plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony at the new property on 10205 Toebben Drive on Thursday, June 27. The event will coincide with the celebration of MP’s 30th anniversary.

A precise timeline for completion of the project isn’t yet available. However, MP plans to provide project updates on its website.

“God has moved in big ways already through this process, and we are looking forward to seeing Him continue to bless this project as we approach groundbreaking,” Armstrong said.

Master Provisions facility expansion updates

