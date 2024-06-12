Farmer Family Dragonfly Center opens near Cincinnati Children’s

Representatives of Greater Cincinnati’s health care and philanthropic communities came together in University Heights on Friday for the official grand opening of The Farmer Family Dragonfly Center.

The new-look Oak Street facility is the base of operations for The Dragonfly Foundation. Christine Neitzke and her husband, Jim, founded the nonprofit following their son’s diagnosis with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010. They described it as a way to provide support to those impacted by pediatric cancer at a time when they need it the most.

Today, the foundation supports pediatric cancer patients, ranging in age from birth to age 40, as well as their family members and caregivers. Services and programs offered range from providing resources such as clothing and care bags to assistance with paying bills or transportation.

Since 2010, Dragonfly has cared for 7,786 patients and families in Cincinnati and Chicago.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look Farmer Family Dragonfly Center.

Speakers on Friday noted that the facility – formerly called the Carriage House – marks a significant achievement in the Dragonfly Foundation’s commitment to creating a supportive space for families and volunteers. The 0.68-acre site features the main house, a carriage house, ample parking and a beautifully wooded yard.

The Farmer Family Dragonfly Center more than doubles Dragonfly’s square footage, and has the capacity to support continued growth, according to Megan Jackson, the organization’s vice president of development. It’s also only a few blocks from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The Dragonfly Foundation purchased the property, home of the historic Hauck-Heine House, in 2018. Project construction began in September 2023 and just recently completed. The project cost $850,000.

“The Farmer Family Dragonfly Center will be a welcoming and safe place of respite for Dragonfly families,” Jackson said.

A philanthropic call to action

During Friday’s event, Dragonfly families, volunteers, staff and donors gathered to mark the official grand opening of The Farmer Family Dragonfly center with a ribbon cutting. Those in attendance also received tours of the new space.

George Joseph, a Farmer Family Foundation trustee, voiced pride in being able to partner with the Dragonfly Foundation in their work to help young cancer patients and their families find strength, courage and joy.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, the Farmer Family Foundation provides grants to programs, nonprofits and other organizations focused on essential community needs and those that help Greater Cincinnati thrive. It prioritizes investments in efforts that enhance K-12 education for at-risk individuals and enable economic self-sufficiency as well as health care research.

Specifics about the Farmer Family Foundation’s financial commitment to the Dragonfly Center weren’t immediately available.

Joseph said he and the other foundation’s other trustees – Amy F. Joseph, Joyce B. Farmer, Brynne F. Coletti, Bob Coletti, Scott Farmer and Mary Farmer – were thrilled to “provide an accessible play, social and community gathering space for Dragonfly youth, young adults and families.”

“We encourage others to join us in supporting The Dragonfly Foundation as they achieve the full activation of The Farmer Family Dragonfly Center and The Landing to provide more critical family services and connection opportunities for their patients and families,” he added.

Support Dragonfly Foundation

Related Articles