ArtsWave announces 4th annual Black and Brown artist showcase

ArtsWave has announced the fourth annual showcase of new works by 22 of the region’s leading Black and Brown artists. The “Truth and Innovation Artist Showcase” will take place July 12-14 at the Contemporary Arts Center, The Carnegie in Covington and the new Clifton Cultural Arts Center, which is hosting an extended exhibit.

This year’s artists are creating projects across genres focusing on the modern BIPOC experience and exploring the meaning of “truth” and “innovation.” Each artist has also incorporated community collaboration to encourage creative thinking about a more just and equitable future.

ArtsWave selected a record-setting 22 artist-led projects determined to best capture the idea of “truth and innovation.” An expert panel selected them from a field of 71 proposals as part of a competitive process.

Names and project tiles are available below.

Grant recipient Chaya J.

The showcase features visual art, painting, sculpture, musical composition, film, theater, dance, multidisciplinary works and more. The projects reflect not only the African American experience, but the experiences of other often-underrepresented groups and cultural traditions.

Awardees received a combined $212,500 to finance their work.

“With the continued growth of these investments, ArtsWave has established one of the largest annual grant programs dedicated to Black and Brown artists and cultural organizations in the Cincinnati region,” said Alecia Kintner, ArtsWave’s president and CEO.

Celebrating diversity in Cincinnati’s art scene

The showcase is part of ArtsWave’s Black and Brown Artist Program, which has funded 90 artist projects and distributed $950,000 in grants over the past four years.

Beyond funding, the initiative offers artists training to help them with business and entrepreneurial skills. This year’s artists received professional development courses conducted through Wave Pool’s “Driving Lessons” program, as well as networking and progress meetings with ArtsWave staff and consultants.

This year’s grant program received funding support from the ArtsWave Community Campaign in partnership with the city of Cincinnati, Duke Energy, Fifth Third Bank, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Macy’s, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Walter C. Frank, and Peter and Betsy Niehoff, with media support from Creativity Squared.

2024 Black and Brown Artist Showcase

Asha the Artist, “Bodies in Flux: Exploring Reproductive Choice Through Art and Words”

Ethan Avery, “Student Athlete”

Markus Cook, “The Coming Sleep”

Jori An Cotton, “Voices of Healing: Connecting Back to Our Inner Girl and Finding Our Joy and Freedom”

Ashley Glass, “Breaking the Silence: The Black Nursing Documentary”

Brandon Hawkins, “Where Honor is Due”

Doug Hilson, “Strokes: Inspiring the Next Generation to Paint Their Truth”

Chaya J., “In My Mind”

Faith Marie, “HeartSpace Poetry Project”

Noel Maghathe, “Rooted in the Land”

Lisa Merida-Paytes, “Flow:Flux”

Anupama Mirle, “DOR (Strings)”

Emily Hanako Momohara, “Mother’s Tongue”

Yemi Oyediran, “King of Them All: The Story of King Records”

Alicia Redmond, “The Village of Lincoln Heights: The History, Splendor, and Uncertainty of an (African) American People”

Sarah Rodriguez, “PatchWORK”

Gauravi Shah, Untitled variety show

K.A. Simpson, “FLIPd: Cincinnati, Ohio’s Historic Places, Spaces, Told through African American Stories”

Derek Snow, “The Ravenside Occurrence”

tt stern-enzi, “Stepping In (To Fatherhood)”

Margaret Tung, “Going Beyond Traditional Classical Music: Innovative Music for Horn”

Ingrid Woodem, “Be Still”

2024 Black and Brown Artist Program

