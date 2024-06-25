Talk Low Music Festival to bring experimental sounds to Cincy

A new festival coming to Cincinnati this September promises to bring five days of experimental music from around the world to neighborhoods across the city.

The inaugural Talk Low Music Festival will take place Sept. 24-29 at venues in downtown, Over-The-Rhine and Northside.

Presented by Cincinnati-based music label Whited Sepulchre Records, Talk Low’s mission is to provide unique contexts for deep listening and thoughtful engagement with music by world-class artists that have never played in Cincinnati. Sounds pull from ambient, jazz, indie rock, electronic and all the genre shadings in between.

Performer claire rousay during a show. (Photo by Mike Boyd)

Lineup highlights include new age/ambient artist Laraaji, Kenyan electronic artist KMRU, Peruvian turntablist/sound artist Maria Chavez, New York City-based house provocateur Galcher Lustwerk, composer and bassoonist Joy Guidry, and “emo-ambient” pioneer claire rousay.

The full lineup is below. Full weekend early bird passes are available until Aug. 1.

Bringing unique voices, experiences to Cincinnati

As a new music festival in Ohio, Talk Low fuses the high concept approach of festivals like Big Ears with Midwest D.I.Y energy and roots. It’s also tapping into the unique energy of both traditional and nontraditional performance venues – the Contemporary Arts Center, Woodward Theater and DSGN CLLCTV on Hamilton Avenue.

In a statement, CAC leadership said partnering on Talk Low is a great way for the museum to embody its new mission statement to be a lab for all contemporary art forms. One of CAC’s objectives is to create programming that celebrates different genres, including music and other performance arts.

“As a venue for experimental musicians, and working with local record labels and book sellers, we have the opportunity to work with many different types of artists as well as reach out to new audiences who are interested in contemporary art in its many forms,” the CAC’s statement reads.

Talk Low Music Festival received financial support from ArtsWave, with additional sponsorships from C.U.L.T, Durham Studios, Downbound Books, Feel It Records and Conveyor Belt Books.

Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. DSGN CLLCTV – claire rousay, Public Speaking, Mary Henry

Thursday, Sept. 26 8 p.m. DSGN CLLCTV – KMRU, Desert Liminal, Five Pointed Starts

Friday, Sept. 27 10 p.m. DSGN CLLCTV – Galcher Lustwerk, DJ Boywife, RAW TIME

Saturday Sept. 28 , 9 p.m. Woodward Theater – Laraaji, Maria Chavez, SHERMVN

Sunday Sept. 29, 5 p.m. – Ambient Jam; 7 p.m. – Joy Guidry, Niecy Blues, Johnson / Montgomery / Prymek Trio

Talk Low Music Festival

