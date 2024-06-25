Culture FIX: June 26-July 2

This week offers up eclectic choices from “Barbie” to salsa (the dance kind). Washington Park is a hopping place and if art is your thing, Kroner and Pendleton have interesting offerings. Bourbon, barbeque and 1920s Paris round out June, catapulting us into a short, welcome holiday week. Inside or out, it’s all there.

Wednesday, June 26

Dayton Salsa Project

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Wednesdays in the Woods | 7-9 p.m., Burnet Woods, 3521 Brookline Ave., Clifton. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: The 16th season of this popular series continues with the Dayton Salsa Project. Since 2018, DSP has showcased its unique brand of salsa, a mix of styles from Peru, Columbia and Puerto Rico, around the area promoting inclusion and diverse traditions. Maya Indian Cuisine and Eliza Jane’s Bakery Truck will be parked and ready.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Ziegler Park, Summer Cinema | 9 p.m., 1322 Sycamore St., Pendleton. DETAILS: Ziegler Park transforms into Barbie Land as our favorite childhood dolls come to life in this 2023 comedy drama directed by Greta Gerwig. Yes, that’s right. “Barbie.” We watch as Barbie and Ken try to navigate the real world after an existential crisis and ultimate self-discovery. The film is a commentary of sorts on what we know about patriarchy and the effects of feminism. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the ubiquitous dolls. Free.

Thursday, June 27

Shanty Boat Trio

Washington Park, Roots Revival | 7-9 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Shanty Boat Trio wants you to know they are “an acoustic Power Folk Trio playing upbeat and mesmerizing tunes about life, love and the times we live in.” Sounds like a lot of toe tappin’ in Wash Park, tonight. Bluegrass, roots and Americana are revived every Thursday night throughout the summer in this beautiful space. The Porch is open for refreshment.

Gilda Fiume Santiago Ballerini

Cincinnati Opera, Verdi’s “La Traviata” | 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Violetta and Alfredo. Is there a more passionate, yet pitiful couple in all of opera? Not. You know how it ends. The cough, the bed, more coughing with declarations of love and remorse. Until then, it’s a Parisian romp with lots of parties, Verdi’s memorable music and, of course, drama. This production takes place in 1920s Paris with all that culture had to offer. Reveling in the Paris cabaret scene is Gilda Fiume as Violetta. Santiago Ballerini sings the role of the feckless Alfredo. Continues through Sunday, June 30.

Jolie Harris

Studio Kroner, Jolie Harris: “Intuitive Abstraction” | Opening reception, 6-9 p.m., 130 W. Court St., downtown. 513-428-9830. DETAILS: Abstract impressionist Jolie Harris draws her creativity from the chance patterns and visual phenomena of the natural world. She draws inspiration from music, dance and the ocean. Harris does not create with pre-determined intention, but rather creates a work to which the viewer can emotionally respond in the moment. Runs through July 27.

Friday, June 28

Carlos Santana Counting Crows

Riverbend Music Center, Santana and Counting Crows | 7 p.m., 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. 513-232-5882. DETAILS: Santana. Here in our fair city. The original fusion of rock and roll and Latin American jazz. The Grammy-award winning band rose to fame after its appearance at Woodstock in 1969 and continues their popularity to this day. Having explored everything jazz fusion, influenced by John Coltrane and Miles Davis, the band continues to be a Billboard icon. Counting Crows complements Santana with their soulful and intricate take on timeless rock and roll. The group has been a rock and roll mainstay for over two decades.

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m., 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Pride Month wraps up at the CAM with its third annual drag show. “All Ways Welcome” showcases the area’s best drag performers and provides a fun photo booth and free admission to the current exhibit, “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century.” Cash bars and food for purchase from Lil’s Kitchen and the Terrace Café.

Nelle Ferrara – PAC Artist of the Month – Studio 707

Pendleton Art Center, Final Friday | 5-9 p.m., 1310 Pendleton St., Pendleton . 513-421-4339. DETAILS: On the last Friday of the month this colossal collection of artists’ studios opens to the public for viewing, shopping, chatting and all things artsy. Explore eight floors of artists in their work environment – said to be the largest such grouping under one roof in the world.

Saturday, June 29

Arcadian Wild

Woodward Theater, Arcadian Wild | 8 p.m., 1404 Main St., downtown. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: Their new album “Welcome” marks the start of a new chapter for this genre-bending, indie/folk trio. With their use of innovative vocal harmonies and counterpoint, the group continues to advance the possibilities for modern string band music. Regulars on the Billboard Bluegrass charts, Isaac Horn, Lincoln Mick and Bailey Warren take the stage.

Walker Evans “Barber Shop, Alabama,” detail, 1933

Women Writing for (a) Change, “Moment in Time” Writing Circle |12-2:30 p.m., Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown. 513-241-0343. DETAILS: Join WWf(a)C facilitators in collaboration with the Taft for a docent-led tour of the current exhibit, followed by a group writing activity reflecting on the art. The exhibit includes works by master photographers William Henry Fox Talbot, Julia Margaret Cameron, Timothy O’Sullivan, Alfred Stieglitz, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, and Walker Evans, among others.

Factory 52, Sauced: A Bourbon & BBQ Festival | 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 4590 Beech St., Norwood. 513-818-4024. DETAILS: Educational (yes, that’s it, educational) bourbon tastings with master distillers and the secrets of barbeque are just two of the exciting things you’ll learn inside the 52, this weekend. Cooking demonstrations, BBQ workshops and curated tastings of bourbons of all kinds from the classics to small-batch are on tap. Live music with local artisans and vendors. Continues June 30.

Sunday, June 30

Cincinnati Song Initiative, Let It Be New | 3 p.m., VIRTUAL. DETAILS: In this month-long virtual event, CSI celebrates the world premiere of 12 songs commissioned from composers taking part in the 2023-24 National Association of Teachers of Singing composer mentorship program. The opportunity pairs emerging and early-career art song composers with veteran art song composers to encourage the composition and performance of new works. The new composers are Joel Balzun, Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, Tommi Paavilainen, Carolyn Quick, Sofia Rocha, Myron Silberstein, Ethan Soledad, Keane Southard, Linda Uran, Stephen Variames, Mena Williams and Xuesi Xu. 12 different singers perform the new songs. This virtual event can be accessed until July 31.

Monday, July 1

Daniel Bennett and the Dirty Shirleys

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: “Suit clad and chops rich, Daniel Bennett and the Dirty Shirleys lay down a swinging performance that evokes the neon buzz of a martini high on the 1950s Vegas Strip. Easily one of Cincinnati’s most engaging and entertaining bands.” So goes the unique description of this band, unpacking at Wash Park to jumpstart the shortened holiday week. The Porch offers refreshing favorites.

Tuesday, July 2

Justin Dawson

Fountain Square, Jazz at the Square | 5-8 p.m., 520 Vine St., downtown. DETAILS: Bassist and CCM grad Justin Dawson tunes up and takes the stage with his quartet for this week’s installment of downtown jazz. A warm evening, a gurgling fountain and a refreshing drink after a day at the desk is sure to make one more day bearable before the long holiday weekend.

Elliot Madore

Cincinnati Opera, Studio Sessions | 8 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Elliot Madore, who recently portrayed bad boy Don Giovanni in CO’s production of the same name, exits the mainstage for an evening of autobiographical song. “A Portrait of the Artist as a Middle-Aged Man” illuminates Madore’s life as a regular, middle-aged guy alongside his life as an international opera star. The Wilks Studio, on the north end of Music Hall, is an intimate, cabaret-like space, a welcome respite for performers and audiences alike from a glamorous, high-energy evening of grand opera.

