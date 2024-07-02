Giving USA: Philanthropic giving grew in 2023, eclipsed slightly by inflation

On June 25, Giving USA, a public service initiative of The Giving Institute, released its annual report on trends in philanthropic contributions for the year 2023. While overall giving in real dollars increased by 1.9% over 2022, it didn’t outpace 4% inflation. So, when adjusted for inflation, total giving dipped, slightly, by 2.1%.
Total giving for 2023 was $557.16 billion.
Executive search firm The Yunker Group and grant-seeking firm Grants Plus hosted a briefing at The Metropolitan Club to deliver the results, with in-depth analysis by Melissa S. Brown, a former Giving USA editor and faculty member of Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and now an independent fundraising consultant.
Below are the 2023 numbers:
Contributions ranked by source – where the money came from…
|Source
|$$ in billions
|% of total
|Compared to 2022
|Individuals
|$374.40
|67%
|^ 1.6%
|Foundations
|$103.53
|19%
|^ 1.7%
|Bequest
|$42.68
|8%
|^ 4.8%
|Corporations
|$36.55
|7%
|^ 3.0%
Contributions ranked by destination – where the money went…
|Destination
|$$ in billions
|% of total *
|Compared to 2022
|Religion
|$145.81
|24%
|^ 3.1%
|Human Services
|$88.84
|14%
|^ 5.8%
|Education
|$87.69
|14%
|^ 11.1%
|Foundations
|$80.03
|13%
|^ 15.4%
|Public-Society Benefit
|$62.81
|10%
|^ 11.6%
|Health
|$56.58
|9%
|^ 8.7%
|International Affairs
|$29.94
|5%
|^ 2.5%
|Arts/Culture/Humanities
|$25.26
|4%
|^ 11.0%
|Environment/Animals
|$21.20
|3%
|^ 8.2%
|Individuals
|$20.66
|3%
|v 17.2%
Five of the nine destination sub-sectors reached their all time high in 2023, even when adjusted for inflation: human services, education, health, arts/culture/humanities and environment/animals.
Religion, while increasing slightly in real dollars, continued to decline in percentage from its high of 56.4% in 1980.
The Giving USA Foundation, The Giving Institute, and the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy partner annually to provide what is said to be the most comprehensive, longest-running, and most rigorously researched resource on charitable giving in the United States – Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy.
Event sponsors: The Metropolitan Club, Taft, Driehaus Insurance Group, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Clark Schaefer Hackett, SHP Architecture, Better Business Bureau, Horizon Community Funds, Fifth Third Foundation and Leadership Council for Nonprofits. Movers & Makers served as media sponsor.
