Giving USA: Philanthropic giving grew in 2023, eclipsed slightly by inflation

On June 25, Giving USA, a public service initiative of The Giving Institute, released its annual report on trends in philanthropic contributions for the year 2023. While overall giving in real dollars increased by 1.9% over 2022, it didn’t outpace 4% inflation. So, when adjusted for inflation, total giving dipped, slightly, by 2.1%.

Total giving for 2023 was $557.16 billion.

Melissa Brown

Executive search firm The Yunker Group and grant-seeking firm Grants Plus hosted a briefing at The Metropolitan Club to deliver the results, with in-depth analysis by Melissa S. Brown, a former Giving USA editor and faculty member of Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and now an independent fundraising consultant.

Below are the 2023 numbers:

Contributions ranked by source – where the money came from…

Source $$ in billions % of total Compared to 2022 Individuals $374.40 67% ^ 1.6% Foundations $103.53 19% ^ 1.7% Bequest $42.68 8% ^ 4.8% Corporations $36.55 7% ^ 3.0%

Contributions ranked by destination – where the money went…

Destination $$ in billions % of total * Compared to 2022 Religion $145.81 24% ^ 3.1% Human Services $88.84 14% ^ 5.8% Education $87.69 14% ^ 11.1% Foundations $80.03 13% ^ 15.4% Public-Society Benefit $62.81 10% ^ 11.6% Health $56.58 9% ^ 8.7% International Affairs $29.94 5% ^ 2.5% Arts/Culture/Humanities $25.26 4% ^ 11.0% Environment/Animals $21.20 3% ^ 8.2% Individuals $20.66 3% v 17.2% *Percentages for recipient categories are calculated using the sum of recipients, which can differ from total giving for any given year. This difference is called “unallocated giving,” and totaled -$61.66 billion in 2023.

Five of the nine destination sub-sectors reached their all time high in 2023, even when adjusted for inflation: human services, education, health, arts/culture/humanities and environment/animals.

Religion, while increasing slightly in real dollars, continued to decline in percentage from its high of 56.4% in 1980.

The Giving USA Foundation, The Giving Institute, and the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy partner annually to provide what is said to be the most comprehensive, longest-running, and most rigorously researched resource on charitable giving in the United States – Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy.

Event sponsors: The Metropolitan Club, Taft, Driehaus Insurance Group, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Clark Schaefer Hackett, SHP Architecture, Better Business Bureau, Horizon Community Funds, Fifth Third Foundation and Leadership Council for Nonprofits. Movers & Makers served as media sponsor.

Order the full report: https://store.givingusa.org

Related Articles