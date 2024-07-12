Cincinnati Music Festival inspires outdoor art gallery in OTR

ArtsWave is once again teaming up with Cincinnati-based companies Procter & Gamble and Kroger to create a unique outdoor art gallery to celebrate the return of the annual Cincinnati Music Festival.

Now in its fifth year, the CMF Outdoor Museum will transform Washington Park into a living exhibition. The 10 participating visual artists will create their works on-site. Pieces will reflect inspiration the artists have drawn from the music and cultural elements surrounding the Cincinnati Music Festival.

All the art will remain in Washington Park until the end of the month. The full gallery will then relocate to Court Street Plaza for an extended display run.

Curator Nytaya Babbitt, a local multidisciplinary artist, said she believes “connecting and understanding means providing spaces that are initially uncomfortable, because vulnerability and empathy form a connection that lasts.”

Cincinnati Music Festival will host a live painting event at Washington Park on Friday, July 19 to open the gallery. Visitors will enjoy musical entertainment starting at 7 p.m. thanks to the Friday Flow concert, presented by P&G featuring Ruff Endz.

The programming is part of “Road to CMF,” a series of events leading up to the annual Cincinnati Music Festival, July 25-27. This year’s headliners are Maxwell and New Edition.

Local leaders will host a ceremony on Saturday night of the festival to reveal the newest inductees to the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame at The Banks.

