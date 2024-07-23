Know Theatre unveils premiere-filled lineup for 2024-25

The Know Theatre of Cincinnati has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2024-25 season. It will be the company’s first season under the leadership of its new producing artistic director, Bridget Leak.

For its 27th MainStage lineup, The Know is bringing to life four stage productions brand-new to Cincinnati audiences: they’re all either world or regional premieres.

Bridget Leak

(Photo by Mikki Schaffner)

The season kicks off in September with “Camp Siegfried” by Bess Wohl. Directed by Leak, the PG-13 story tells the tale of two teenagers who fall in love at a summer camp on Long Island, while slowly being indoctrinated by the political right.

Other performances – most of which will have two-week run times – include:

“Die Hard is a Christmas Movie” (Dec. 6-22) by A.J. Baldwin and Alexx Rouse and directed by Tatiana Godfrey;

by A.J. Baldwin and Alexx Rouse and directed by Tatiana Godfrey; “A Case for the Existence of God” (Feb. 7-22, 2025) by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Piper N. Davis;

by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Piper N. Davis; “Blerds” (April 4-19) by J. Corey Buckner and directed by Derek Snow.

This season also features the return of The Know’s beloved “Serials!” showcase, which will have multiple dates in 2025. The 22nd annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival begins in May 2025.

All evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances starting at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are available on the Know Theatre website.

More information is available on The Know website.

“We are Know Theatre of Cincinnati: where artists and audiences can come together to produce and experience work that you haven’t seen before,” Know Theatre wrote in a release. “We strive to build a community around viscerally theatrical, exciting new works.”

Know Theatre of Cincinnati

