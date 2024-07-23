Culture FIX: July 24-30

If you are a movie buff, check out two interesting flicks, one inside, one outside – depending on how you feel about steamy summer evenings. Cincinnati Opera concludes its summer season. Vivaldi has his moment at Christ Church. Memorial Hall offers up storytelling and some soul, and The Story Collective goes to Loveland to discuss personal things. Inside or out, there’s something just for you. Enjoy!

Wednesday, July 24

OTR Film Festival, “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” | 6:30 p.m., Kenwood Theatre, 5901 E. Galbraith Rd., Kenwood. 513-743-7159. DETAILS: This annual film festival is “the nation’s premiere diversity film festival led by the disability community. Film has a pivotal role to play in understanding each other, challenging our stereotypes and changing our culture,” according to the festival’s description. While the full festival is transitioning to early March 2025, this screening is a nod to July as disability pride month. When their son, Norwegian gamer Mats Steen, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25, his parents discovered his rich and vibrant digital life that had impacted the gaming community all over the world. We are introduced to Ibelin, Steen’s charismatic World of Warcraft persona and guided through his blogs and animated moments from his gameplay.

Thursday, July 25

Cincinnati Anime Film Festival, “The First Slam Dunk” | 8:45 p.m., Hollywood Drive-In Theater, 1538 Cedar Ave., College Hill. 513-429-8361. DETAILS: What the heck is anime you ask? Anime is a shortened version of the Japanese word, animeshon. Its roots are in Japan, but this distinctive film style – colorful with unique character designs, action-filled plots and fantastic or futuristic elements – is now popular all over the world. Tonight’s feature is an animated sports film written and directed by Takehiko Inoue and follows the exploits of point guard Ryota Miyagi and his high school basketball team. Enjoy the nostalgic drive-in experience while you’re at it.

Album Cover, “Nothing Between Us”

Washington Park, Roots Revival | 7-9 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Indie band Ruby Vileos takes the stage for this week’s installment of “Roots Revival.” In his review of their 2023 album “Nothing Between Us,” Jared Bowers describes the band as “elements of post-grunge, Indie and Americana.” Such the cocktail of sound. They will no doubt occasion quite an edge to this lovely, familiar bandstand while you chat with friends and stay refreshed at The Porch. Free.

Memorial Hall, trueSCAM | 7:30 p.m., 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Now in its 14th season, True Theatre is Cincinnati’s longest-running storytelling event. Tonight, it surprises with some cautionary tales to which you may want to give a listen. Let down your guard and what happens next? You’ve been scammed. That’s right. It’s happened to all of us. Head down to the MEMO and heed these tales of woe.

Friday, July 26

Conductor Matt Phelps

Collegium Cincinnati, Summer Sings: Vivaldi Gloria | 7:30 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria is on the program for this community sing under Collegium artistic director Matthew Phelps. The Summer Sing Festival Chorus, open to any singer, has rehearsed all week in preparation and will perform with orchestra at the week’s conclusion. Also on the program is Felix Mendelssohn’s Hear My Prayer. Free.

The Story Collective, “Urinetown, The Musical” | 7:30 p.m., Loveland Stage Company Theater, 111 S. Second St., Loveland. 513-293-7136. DETAILS: Urine Good Company is open for business as this new(er) organization takes the stage to perform the Tony Award-winning satire of, well, everything Broadway (as well as the legal system, capitalism, populism, corporate mismanagement and politics). Founded in 2021, this artist driven organization seeks to support all artists; budding, developing and experienced, while educating and serving families and businesses in northern Cincinnati.

El Franco Lee II (American, b. 1985), “DJ Screw in Heaven,” 2008, acrylic on canvas, 38 x 48 in.

Private Collection,Houston, ©El Franco Lee II

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m., 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Get there early to celebrate the CAM’s latest exhibition, “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century.” The museum opens after hours for fun, photoboothing and dance performances by Heros Rise and (CA) 2 Dance Crew. DJ Monet spins the tunes. Food available for purchase in museum cafe. Cash bar.

Saturday, July 27

Positive Vibe Band

Cincinnati Parks, Music at the Esplanade | 5-7 p.m., Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W. Mehring Way, downtown. 513-352-6180. DETAILS: Positive Vibe Band unpacks at Smale to share their funky and soulful sounds. Enjoy some good music, tasty bites, captivating art and a Farmer’s Market. Wait, a Farmer’s Market? Experience this one-stop shop for all of your entertainment (and shopping) needs. You can’t beat our beautiful riverfront.

Last Call:

Cincinnati Opera, Paul McCartney’s “Liverpool Oratorio” | 3 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Last call for Sir Paul’s life story. The run of this world-premiere stage adaptation concludes this afternoon after five total performances. This story of growing up and finding our way sheds light on the formative moments and relationships in Paul McCartney’s life before his meteoric rise to fame as a member of the legendary Beatles.

Sunday, July 28

Cincinnati Shakespeare, Shakespeare in the Park | 7 p.m. DETAILS: Brevity is the soul of wit. “Hamlet.” Continues in the parks.

Sunday, July 28, Bicentennial Park, 7 Cherry St., Lebanon

Tuesday, July 30, Bramble Park, 6395 Bramble Ave., Madisonville

Thursday, Aug. 1, Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

Saturday, Aug. 3, Victory Park, 2078 Mills Ave., Norwood

Last Call:

Mariemont Players, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” | 2 p.m., Walton Creek Theater, 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Mariemont. 513-501-1718. DETAILS: Last chance for Charlie, Lucy, Schroeder, Snoopy and the gang as the play inspired by the iconic Charles Schultz comic strip wraps up its summer run. Exploring life through the eyes of Charlie Brown never gets old.

Monday, July 29

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Camille Saba Smith wraps up July in Wash Park with her unique, diverse voice and 5-octave range. (Whew). A Cleveland native, Smith is well-versed in a variety of musical genres. The Porch is at your service to pour favorite cocktails. Enjoy a sliver of crescent moon and start the week off, right.

Tuesday, July 30

PJ Morton

Memorial Hall, PJ Morton-Cape Town to Cairo Tour with the Cavemen | 8 p.m., 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer PJ Morton sports a long list of award nominations and sold-out shows around the world. In 2024 he will release an album written, recorded and produced during a 30-day trip across Africa. Several meet-and-greet levels of admission available.

