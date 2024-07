Greater Cincy wins millions in grants from Ohio Arts Council

Greater Cincinnati and Dayton-area creatives, organizations and local governments are set to receive millions in state funding to support arts-minded programming across Ohio.

In total, the region received 170 grants during this round of funding from the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that provides funds to support quality arts experiences across the state’s 88 counties. Brown, Butler, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties all received funding. Hamilton County and Cincinnati are home to the most award recipients in Southwest Ohio by far.

Grants were awarded in five major areas, each with its own subcategories. They range in value from $750,000 to help sustain the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to a few thousand dollars to provide support to local master artists working with apprentices in folk and traditional art forms.

Across the state, OAC approved 935 total grants across the state totaling $22,704,702. This marks the largest single round of grant awards distributed to OAC funding applicants in the agency’s history.

Details about specific grants are below. You can read more about the grant program on the OAC website.

These grants stem from the state’s 2024-2025 operating budget, which included a record-high state appropriation of nearly $51.1 million for the OAC over the two-year period.

“On behalf of the board, the Ohio Arts Council thanks Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and members of the Ohio General Assembly for their steadfast support of the arts,” Donna S. Collins, OAC’s executive director, wrote in a statement. “We are proud to invest such a significant amount of funding in Ohio communities and contribute to our state’s cultural vitality and importance.”

Ohio Arts Council Fiscal Year 2025 Grant Awards

Hamilton County

Arts Partnership: American Legacy Theatre, $12,955

Arts Partnership: Art Opportunities, Inc., $15,556

Arts Partnership: Children’s Choir of Greater Cincinnati, $6,222

Arts Partnership: Cincinnati Ballet Company, Inc., $12,320

Arts Partnership: Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition, $4,435

Arts Partnership: Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, $6,089

Arts Partnership: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, $10,136

Arts Partnership: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, $14,569

Arts Partnership: Contemporary Arts Center,$3,535

Arts Partnership: Educational Theatre Association, $12,955

Arts Partnership: Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, $15,226

Arts Partnership: Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Inc., $12,977

Arts Partnership: Learning Through Art, Inc., $16,893

Arts Partnership: Mutual Dance Theatre and Arts Centers (formerly Mam- Luft Dance), $3,604

Arts Partnership: My Nose Turns Red Theatre Company, $6,487

Arts Partnership: Robert O’Neal Multicultural Arts Center, $7,479

Arts Partnership: Taft Museum of Art, $9,167

ArtsNEXT: Activities Beyond the Classroom, $17,927

ArtsNEXT: African Professionals Network (APNET), $3,477

ArtsNEXT: Art Opportunities, Inc., $19,284

ArtsNEXT: ish Festival, $15,427

ArtsNEXT: Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center, $17,038

ArtsNEXT: Sweet Sistah Splash, $14,992

ArtsNEXT: Vulcans Forge Performing Arts Collaborative, $20,652

ArtSTART: Activities Beyond the Classroom, $4,022

ArtSTART: Anderson Township Park District, $3,057

ArtSTART: Art Academy of Cincinnati, $3,751

ArtSTART: Band In A Bus, Inc., $3,859

ArtSTART: Basketshop Gallery, $3,050

ArtSTART: Cincinnati Center for Autism, $4,022

ArtSTART: Cincinnati Conservatory of Music/University of Cincinnati, $3,913

ArtSTART: Cincinnati Song Initiative, $4,022

ArtSTART: Cindependent Film Festival, $4,296

ArtSTART: Fotofocus Cincinnati, $4,467

ArtSTART: Greater Cincinnati Lapidary and Faceting Society, $3,859

ArtSTART: Indigo Hippo, Inc., $4,022

ArtSTART: Jazz Alive, Inc., $4,186

ArtSTART: Jewish Community Center, $3,642

ArtSTART: Jhankar, Inc., $4,022

ArtSTART: Music Resource Center-Cincinnati, $3,520

ArtSTART: National Commission for Black Arts andEntertainment, $4,467

ArtSTART: Rhythm X Performance Ensemble, $3,154

ArtSTART: Springfield Township Arts and Enrichment Council, $3,481

ArtSTART: Visionaries and Voices, $3,751

ArtSTART: Women Writing for (a) Change Foundation, $3,320

Sustainability: A Mindful Moment, $18,114

Sustainability: American Legacy Theatre, $14,668

Sustainability: Art Opportunities, Inc., $51,295

Sustainability: Arts and Humanities Resource Center for Older Adults, $8,869

Sustainability: Bi-Okoto Drum & Dance Theatre, $16,383

Sustainability: Blue Ash-Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, $9,539

Sustainability: Chamber Music Network of Greater, $2,714

Sustainability: Children’s Choir of Greater Cincinnati, $25,492

Sustainability: Cincinnati Arts Association, $308,708

Sustainability: Cincinnati Ballet Company, Inc., $236,940

Sustainability: Cincinnati Boychoir, $18,811

Sustainability: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, $26,647

Sustainability: Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz, $8,732

Sustainability: Cincinnati Landmark Productions, $49,670

Sustainability: Cincinnati Museum Association, $324,214

Sustainability: Cincinnati Musical Festival Association, $47,690

Sustainability: Cincinnati Opera Association, $183,704

Sustainability: Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, $235,005

Sustainability: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, $111,058

Sustainability: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, $750,000

Sustainability: Clifton Cultural Arts Center, $29,630

Sustainability: Community Matters Cincinnati, Inc., $6,000

Sustainability: Contemporary Arts Center, $117,907

Sustainability: Elementz, $22,962

Sustainability: Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, $88,708

Sustainability: Greater Cincinnati Arts & Education Center (dba The SCPA Fund), $24,672

Sustainability: Greater Cincinnati Blues Society, Inc., $6,000

Sustainability: ish Festival, $29,883

Sustainability: Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, Inc., $13,460

Sustainability: Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Inc., $34,511

Sustainability: Know Theatre Tribe, Inc., $29,386

Sustainability: Linton Incorporated, $19,954

Sustainability: Lyrica, Inc., $6,000

Sustainability: Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center, $29,095

Sustainability: Media Working Group, $27,908

Sustainability: Muse Cincinnati Women’s Choir, $7,280

Sustainability: Mutual Dance Theatre and Arts Centers (formerly Mam- Luft Dance), $19,352

Sustainability: My Nose Turns Red Theatre Company, $11,494

Sustainability: Price Hill Will, $37,906

Sustainability: Professional Artistic Research Projects, $11,468

Sustainability: Queen City Chamber Opera, $10,078

Sustainability: Robert O’Neal Multicultural Arts Center, $9,893

Sustainability: Taft Museum of Art, $152,530

Sustainability: The Children’s Theatre, $116,493

Sustainability: Vidas Unidas: Musica, Artes y Comunidad (Lives United: Music, Arts & Community)/La Iglesia de

Nuestro Salvador (Church of Our Saviour), $3,865

Sustainability: Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati, $22,579

Sustainability: Wave Pool Corporation, $26,528

Sustainability: Wordplay, $23,441

Sustainability: Young Professionals Choral Collective, $8,993

TeachArtsOhio: C.O. Harrison Elementary School/Oak Hills Local School District, $7,350

TeachArtsOhio: Deer Park Community City School District, $31,500

TeachArtsOhio: Frederick Douglass Elementary School/Cincinnati Public Schools, $7,000

TeachArtsOhio: James N. Gamble Montessori High School/Cincinnati Public Schools, $21,700

TeachArtsOhio: Nativity School, $3,500

TeachArtsOhio: Oyler Community Learning Center/Cincinnati Public Schools, $7,000

TeachArtsOhio: School for Creative and Performing Arts/Cincinnati Public Schools, $42,000

TeachArtsOhio: Spencer Center for Gifted and ExceptionalStudents/Cincinnati Public Schools, $6,300

TeachArtsOhio: Woodford Academy/Cincinnati Public Schools, $37,800

Traditional Arts Apprenticeship: Marta Cook, $3,971

Arts Partnership: Undergroundzone Ministries, Inc. (Madeira), $12,955

Sustainability: Undergroundzone Ministries, Inc. (Madeira), $8,974

ArtSTART: Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati Foundation (Mariemont) $3,642

Brown County

ArtSTART: Chatfield Edge (formerly Chatfield College) (St. Martin), $1,740

Butler County

Sustainability: City of Fairfield, $10,462

Arts Partnership: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum (Hamilton), $13,112

ArtsNEXT: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum (Hamilton) $20,926

ArtSTART: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum (Hamilton), $4,022

Sustainability: Fitton Center for Creative Arts (Hamilton), $43,963

ArtsNEXT: Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance (Liberty Township), $7,171

Sustainability: Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance (Liberty Township), $6,000

Traditional Arts Apprenticeship: Anupama Mirle (Liberty Township), $3,305

ArtSTART: INNOVAtheatre (Middletown), $3,481

Sustainability: Art Central Foundation (Middletown) $6,433

Sustainability: Middletown Fine Arts Center (Middletown), $20,835

ArtsNEXT: Maketank, Inc. (Oxford), $6,205

Sustainability: Oxford Community Arts Center (Oxford), $20,852

Sustainability: Performing Arts Series/Miami University (Oxford) $24,282

Greene County

ArtSTART: Beavercreek Music Parents Association, Inc., $3,913

ArtSTART: Yellow Brick Theater, Inc. (Beavercreek), $4,132

ArtSTART: University Art Galleries/Wright State University Dayton, $3,751

ArtsNEXT: Caesar’s Ford Theatre (Xenia), $18,197

ArtSTART: Caesar’s Ford Theatre (Xenia), $4,186

Arts Partnership: Mad River Theater Works (Yellow Springs), $8,550

Arts Partnership: Miami Valley Public Media Inc (dba WYSO Public Radio) (Yellow Springs),$9,135

Sustainability: Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, Inc, $6,000

Sustainability: Mad River Theater Works (Yellow Springs), $8,634

Sustainability: World House Choir (Yellow Springs), $6,164

Traditional Arts Apprenticeship: Naysan Mcilhargey (Yellow Springs), $3,603

Montgomery County

Sustainability: Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Inc. (Centerville), $6,000

Arts Partnership: Dayton Art Institute, $16,893

Arts Partnership: K12 Gallery (Dayton), $8,625

Arts Partnership: Muse Machine, Inc. (Dayton), $17,230

ArtSTART: Dayton Dance Initiative/Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live), $4,132

ArtSTART: Dayton for the Arts, $3,106

ArtSTART: Dayton Public Radio Inc (dba Discover Classical), $4,186

ArtSTART: Greater Dayton Public Television, Inc. (Dayton), $3,642

ArtSTART: Magnolia Theatre Company (Dayton), $3,642

ArtSTART: Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra (Dayton), $3,751

ArtSTART: Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization(PACO) (Dayton), $3,642

Ohio Artists on Tour: Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live), $2,000

Sustainability: Bach Society of Dayton, $8,191

Sustainability: Culture Works (Dayton), $44,586

Sustainability: Dayton Art Institute, $147,265

Sustainability: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, $51,250

Sustainability: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, $187,636

Sustainability: Downtown Dayton Partnership, $27,381

Sustainability: Friends of Levitt Pavilion (Dayton), $35,389

Sustainability: Human Race, Inc. (Dayton), $40,231

Sustainability: K12 Gallery (Dayton), $31,179

Sustainability: Muse Machine, Inc. (Dayton), $41,786

Sustainability: The Contemporary Dayton (formerly DVAC), $29,981

Sustainability: United Irish of Dayton, Inc., $14,585

Sustainability: Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live), $368,978

Sustainability: Washington Township Recreation Center (Dayton), $15,340

TeachArtsOhio: Dayton Early College Academy Dayton Montgomery $37,800

TeachArtsOhio: Dayton Leadership Academies Dayton Montgomery $17,500

TeachArtsOhio: Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center/Trotwood-Madison City Schools Dayton Montgomery $37,800

Traditional Arts Apprenticeship: Anupriya Krishnan (Dayton) $3,787

ArtSTART: City of Germantown, $3,373

Sustainability: City of Kettering/Rosewood Arts Centre, $35,773

Sustainability: Kettering Children’s Choir, $7,127

Sustainability: We Care Arts (Kettering), $28,716

TeachArtsOhio: Brantwood Elementary School/Mad River Local Schools (Riverside), $37,800

Warren County

ArtSTART: Wren Works (Lebanon), $3,373

ArtSTART: Mason Symphony Orchestra (Mason), $3,913

ArtSTART: Blue Feather Productions (Springboro), $3,859

Sustainability: Waynesville Area Arts Council (Waynesville), $2,930

