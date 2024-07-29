Lindner Center of HOPE receives $1.25M gift

The Lindner Center of HOPE received a recent pledge of $1.25 million from The Connor Group Kids & Community Partners to support to advance mental health care for Greater Cincinnatians of all ages.

The gift requests that $1 million go toward the Center’s Research Institute, with the remaining $250,000 allocated to the “Helping Hands” Fund. Created in 2008, the fund provides financial assistance to patients in need.

Connor Group managing partner Larry Connor described the pledge as a “strategic investment that will help combat America’s mental health crisis.”

“We’ve vetted programs across the country,” he continued. “And we believe the work being done at the Lindner Center of HOPE, today and in the future, can be generationally transformational.”

Advancing mental health research, care

Lindner Center of HOPE is a comprehensive mental health center in Mason. A charter member of the National Network of Depression Centers, the facility provides psychiatric hospitalization, residential services, and substance use disorders treatment for adults, outpatient services for all ages, and partial hospitalization for individuals 12 and older.

The Center exists in partnership with UC Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

As part of the donation, The Lindner Center of HOPE will rename its research institute in honor of Dr. Susan L. McElroy, its longtime chief research officer. She’s also a professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled by this gift,” said McElroy. “This support will greatly enhance our efforts in mental health research, improving the management, treatment, and prevention of mental illnesses, and alleviating the suffering of countless individuals.”

Dr. Paul R. Crosby, the Center’s president and CEO, said this new round of financial support will not only “aid our mission” but also encourages other organizations and individuals to contribute to the cause of improving mental health.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of The Connor Group Kids & Community Partners,” he continued. “Their support will have a lasting impact on our community, and we are honored to be among the organizations they support.”

Lindner Center of Hope

