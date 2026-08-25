Summerfair’s ‘Quest’ contest leads into 60th anniversary

Summerfair Cincinnati is turning its 60th anniversary into a yearlong tour of the local arts community.

Beginning in September, the annual art fair will launch the 60th Quest, a series of monthly social media contests that will send participants to local arts organizations and cultural destinations connected to Summerfair’s six-decade history.

Each month through the event in May 2027, Summerfair will highlight a different organization. Participants will visit the featured location, find a designated photo spot and post a selfie on social media using the hashtag #SF60Quest and tagging Summerfair Cincinnati. Organizers said they plan to select winners at random.

The participating organizations include 1001 Colors, the Art Academy of Cincinnati, The Carnegie, Cincinnati Arts Association, Cincinnati Public Radio, Clifton Cultural Arts Center, MEMI/Farmer Music Center and Manifest. The final Quest will coincide with the reveal of Summerfair’s 2027 poster.

The locations will all have a connection to Summerfair, either through funding it has provided or partnerships it has formed over the years.

Summerfair will announce Quest locations and more contest details monthly on the Summerfair Facebook and Instagram pages. Participants can enter once for each monthly Quest.

“Our 60th anniversary is more than a celebration of Summerfair,” said Jayne Utter, managing director of Summerfair Cincinnati. “It’s a celebration of the incredible arts community that has grown alongside us. Through each Quest, we’re offering the chance for everyone to explore these remarkable organizations, learn about their impact, and become part of our story.”

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