The Notables: Performing arts, behind the scenes

Movers & Makers reached out this month to performing arts organizations to showcase unsung staff members working offstage, in the office or front of house, as part of M&M’s continuing effort to recognize individuals making a difference in Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit ecosystem.

Alyssa Batsakis

Alyssa Batsakis, The Ghostlight Stage Company

Alyssa Batsakis, CEO of The Ghostlight Stage Company, has built the nonprofit into an accessible, people-first organization that makes great art. Since starting Ghostlight in 2023, she has led numerous sold-out events and collaborated with well- known companies in Cincinnati. She is the definition of believing in your dreams and not taking no for an answer. She is leading the charge in putting on unique, collaborative and accessible arts events and showing other companies that you really can make art for everyone – no excuses. Batsakis is also a new mom, which makes all she does for Ghostlight seem downright superhuman. She has always used her talents to uplift others. She is a natural leader and someone everyone enjoys working with.

Ryan Nichole Dupree

Ryan DuPree, Cincinnati Arts Association

Ryan Nichole DuPree is community programs manager for Cincinnati Arts Association’s Education & Community Engagement Department. With more than 20 years of experience connecting people, organizations and opportunities, DuPree creates spaces where transformation can happen through the arts. She leads initiatives that expand accessibility, strengthen partnerships and cultivate connection between communities and cultural institutions. DuPree is a driving force behind Broadway Beyond the Classroom, a partnership among Cincinnati Arts Association, Broadway in Cincinnati and the School for Creative and Performing Arts. Launched in 2026, the program has connected about 600 students to Broadway productions through master classes, backstage experiences, mentorship and arts learning opportunities. She has also gathered educators, civic leaders, healthcare partners, artists and community organizations to increase access, belonging and participation in the arts. When not at work DuPree spends time with those she loves the most. She is deeply committed to meditation and overall wellness.

Patricia Ryan

Patricia Ryan, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Patricia Ryan is helping redefine how a nonprofit arts organization connects with its community. As development manager of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, she has emerged as a leader at the intersection of philanthropy, audience development and community engagement, approaching every interaction with genuine curiosity, warmth and a deep belief that the arts belong to everyone. Ryan has grown CSC’s YP Preview Night into a thriving program that introduces new audiences to Shakespeare while cultivating the next generation of supporters. She has expanded community engagement with the annual ShakesQueer Cabaret, forged partnerships with organizations such as the Young Latino Professional Network, and led accessibility initiatives including CSC’s Sensory Friendly performance. When not at the theater, Ryan usually can be found planning her next international adventure. A lifelong lover of travel and literature, she has explored destinations from Greece and Ireland to Japan and Spain, often inspired by their writers and theatrical traditions.

Emily Cotten

Emily Cotten, Summermusik

Having worked for the Metropolitan Opera, Tanglewood Music Center, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Emily Cotten is now making Cincinnati her home. When not serving as Summermusik’s operations manager (planning production schedules, crafting marketing copy or assisting with artistic planning), she can be found on stage performing with the Cincinnati Opera and the May Festival Chorus. She served as a resident artist with the Toledo Opera in 2024, bringing music to rural communities across Northwest Ohio, and she is passionate about making music accessible to all Cincinnatians.

Matt Gellin

Matthew Gellin, American Legacy Theatre

Matthew Gellin, executive artistic director and CEO of American Legacy Theatre, is an accomplished arts executive, producer, director and advocate dedicated to expanding the reach and impact of the performing arts. He has championed accessible, community-centered theater that fosters empathy, inclusion and dialogue through productions and programs addressing mental health, youth development, racial justice and social change. An internationally recognized theater artist, Gellin has represented the United States at the UNESCO International Theatre Institute Research Lab, published scholarly work on theater leadership and held roles with the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy USA and other community organizations. A Cincinnati Business Courier 40 Under 40 honoree, Gellin remains connected to his Buffalo roots. Above all, he and his wife have created a loving home where their children are encouraged to dream boldly, explore fearlessly and shine with confidence.

Nadya Ellerhorst

Nadya Ellerhorst, The Art Show – CET/ThinkTV

A few days before the start of Nadya Ellerhorst’s first season as series producer of The Art Show for CET/ThinkTV, the program lost access to a national arts content-sharing database as a result of federal defunding felt across the station. This resulted in two empty slots across nine three-story episodes. Ellerhorst pivoted, streamlining workflows and forging partnerships with other Ohio PBS affiliates to fill in the gaps. In just one season, the program went from airing nine new regionally produced, arts-focused stories to 21. Ellerhorst has led rebranding initiatives and community outreach efforts, has screened Art Show content at film festivals and recently received three regional Emmy nominations. While she completed a journalism minor, she didn’t major in a media-related field, graduating with a degree in international relations and Russian studies. When not on set, she enjoys reading essay collections, visiting the Cincinnati Art Museum and exploring new places on foot.

Rob Workley

Rob Workley, Cincinnati Music Theatre

For nearly 20 years, Rob Workley has been an integral part of the Cincinnati Music Theatre family. Since first stepping onto the CMT stage in 2006, he has performed in 16 productions while serving as a producer, master carpenter, assistant stage manager and videographer. Workley served two terms on the board as Aronoff liaison, stepped in as interim social chair and contributed to the nominating and creative committees. His willingness to lend a hand wherever needed has made him a trusted leader and valued collaborator. Now, as CMT’s president, Workley pursues a vision that includes strengthening collaboration among performers, musicians, production teams and volunteers, and finding a permanent home for CMT. Outside CMT, Workley performs and works behind the scenes with several local community theaters. Yet CMT, the company that first welcomed him into community theater, has always held a special place in his heart.

Matthew Moquin-Lee

Matthew Moquin-Lee, Young Professionals Choral Collective (YPCC)

As YPCC’s managing artistic director, Matthew Moquin-Lee brings an uplifting energy to the Cincinnati choral community. He isn’t just keeping choral traditions alive; he’s actively building a welcoming, vibrant space where people connect, sing and find real community uplifting each other and the broader community – a space where every voice matters and is heard. Moquin-Lee brings a mix of heart, creativity and deep human perspective to everything he does. He was once a funeral director – a background that gives him a unique appreciation for human connection and life’s meaningful moments. When he isn’t working tirelessly or making heart-healing music, he enjoys quiet moments with his husband, Tyler, and their two dogs, Luther and Benny. He also spends his time, energy and money giving back to his local community whenever he can. Moquin-Lee is authentic, genuine and truly an up-and-comer to watch.

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