VAE announces Season 2 of Joe Miller era

Cincinnati’s Vocal Arts Ensemble, the region’s longest-standing professional chorus, released its 2026-27 concert season, the second under the direction of conductor Joe Miller.

This past May, The Cincinnati May Festival and the Vocal Arts Ensemble announced a new shared governance structure, deepening a decades-long relationship. Under the new model, both groups will operate under a single, unified board of directors while keeping their separate nonprofit status.

Leaders from both organizations said the shift builds on what each group already does well. The May Festival offers scale, history and a broad education reach, while the Vocal Arts Ensemble brings the flexibility of a professional chamber choir that can perform in more intimate and unconventional settings.

Following on the heels of a successful return to perform as part of the 2026 May Festival, VAE has planned three distinct concert experiences beginning in Ocrober.

“This season, every program has been thoughtfully curated to connect the singers with our community while creating a meaningful experience,” said Joe Miller. “We hope you will join us to hear the many voices that make VAE unique and leave inspired by the transformative power of music.”

Joe Miller, VAE music director

Friday, Oct. 9 & Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.

Summit Country Day Chapel, Hyde Park

“The Deer’s Cry: A Meditative Journey”

Surrounded by candlelight, VAE blends music from the 16th, 17th and 21st centuries built on the themes of kindness and meditation. Arvo Pärt’s “The Deer’s Cry” (2007) and “The Woman with the Alabaster Box” (1997) are juxtaposed with Josquin des Prez’s Missa Pange Lingua (c. 1515) and movements from Heinrich’s Schütz’s St. Matthew Passion (1666). The concert also features award-winning poet Yalie Saweda Kamara reading “Kindness” by Naomi Shihab Nye.

Organist Michael Unger

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral, downtown

“A Candlelit Christmas”

In response to demand, VAE is adding a third performance of its popular holiday concert. Guest artists include Cincinnati Boychoir and organist Michael Unger. Utilizing the entire cathedral, performances will feature a wide range of works that showcase voices combined with brass fanfare and the inconic Verdin Bell, in a cameo appearance.

Composer Ben Owen

Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Rhinegeist Brewery

“Liedertafel: Prose & Prost with VAE”

Moving from the sacred to the profane, VAE combines Rhinegeist beer and the poetry behind the prost. A new large-scale work by local composer Ben Owen is to be based on poetry and texts inspired by the legacy of Cincinnati’s historic Rhinegeist Brewery – a historical journey of Cincinnati through music.



New this year, tickets to “A Candlelit Christmas with VAE” and “Liedertafel: Prose & Prost with VAE” will be on sale as part of an All-Access 2027 May Festival Season Pass coming later in October. Tickets for the season’s first VAE concert, “The Deer’s Cry: A Meditative Journey,” can now be purchased online or by calling 513.381.3300.

mayfestival.com/vae/2627-vae-season/vae-homepage

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