Golf Classic supports Stepping Stones

Monday, June 12, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., O’Bannon Creek Golf Club, Loveland

Golfers will swing for charity during Stepping Stones’ annual Golf Classic.

The event, presented by Niagara Water, includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, a raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will help support programs for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Committee members include John Borchers Jr., Jeff Caley, Allen Goss, Joe Heller, Steve Mennen, Adam Morton and Raj Patel.

Hole sponsors include Gail and Fred Fischer; Keller Williams Realty; Porter, Wright, Morris and Arthur; and Anne and Jim Shanahan.

The annual event draws more than 200 golfers from as far as Texas, California and Tennessee.

Cost is $200 per player. Morning and afternoon flights are available.

(513) 965-5103, SteppingStonesGolf.org