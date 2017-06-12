April Affair fashion show

April Affair, the Cincinnati Symphony Club’s annual luncheon and fashion show, was held at the Kenwood Country Club. The event raised funds for the CSO, Pops and the Lollipops Concerts. The Symphony Club also funds music scholarships and holds monthly luncheon meetings October through May at the Queen City Club. New members are welcome.

Rosalee Campbell, 513-774-0243

