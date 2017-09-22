Kindervelt Gala: Mardi Gras comes to Cincinnati

Friday, Oct. 6, 6:30-11 p.m., Anderson Pavilion, Smale Riverfront Park

“Laissez les bons temps rouler!” (“Let the good times roll”) will ring out when the doors of Anderson Pavilion open for Kindervelt’s 2017 Gala.

The gala, called Unmasking Mental Illness, will bring New Orleans-style celebration to the Queen City.

The fundraiser will feature Mardi Gras entertainment, Southern Comfort and unassigned seating – all ingredients for a great evening, said gala chair Niki Meiners.

Attendees will be rocking to Cajun-zydeco music by Lagniappe when they’re not riding Carol Ann’s Carousel, playing games of chance or bidding on auction items.

Once they’ve worked up an appetite, partygoers can choose from a small-plate Cajun menu and a gourmet dessert bar.

VIP tickets are $110, which includes four cocktails, a swag bag and unlimited carousel rides. General admission tickets are $85 and include one carousel ride.

All proceeds will benefit the Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center, one of the nation’s first triage units for young mental health patients in crisis.

kindervelt.org/gala