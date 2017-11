More than 100 people gathered for Cincinnati Eastside Rotary’s Annual Charity 4 Scholarships Gala, raising over $12,000. Held at Belterra Park in late October, the event was presented by Lykins Energy Solutions and Talemed.

Past scholarship recipient Isaac Gilbert expressed his gratitude for the club’s support. Event chair was Mary Eisenagle, and Bob Pautke was emcee.

In the past three years, Eastside Rotary has sponsored more than 20 students from eastern Hamilton County and Clermont County.