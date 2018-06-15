UP raises $60K for Cincinnati Children’s

Members of Kindervelt 50 and more than 200 guests gathered at the new Summit Hotel for Kindervelt’s UP spring fundraiser. The event was a benefit for the Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Supporters played casino games and participated in a raffle and a silent auction while raising more than $60,000.

Guests placed their bets, had dinner and dessert by-the-bite and danced the night away. UP presenting sponsors included Celebrity Cruises, Genoa Healthcare, John R Jurgensen, Knowlton, Mercedes of Cincinnati and West Chester, Pure Romance and Your Home Team.

Event co-chairs were Jennifer Herzog, Becca Schecter and Allison Thornton.

For over 40 years, Kindervelt has been an auxiliary of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The organization comprises 1,000 members belonging to 38 neighborhood groups.

Photos by Bob White

