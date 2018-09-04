Friday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is planning its premier party event, “Zoofari 2018: An Arctic Journey.” The evening will include libations, dinner by-the-bite from 60 restaurants, wild animal encounters, high-energy entertainment and dancing.

Each year Zoofari attracts more than 2,500 guests and raises funds for the zoo’s initiatives, including the care of 500 animal and 3,000 plant species; conservation efforts; and educational programs.

Event co-chairs are Bob Castellini and Jen Painter.

Tickets start at $200.