More than 650 supporters attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Saints & Sinners Bash to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CCM’s musical theater program.

The evening, hosted by CCMpower, included a performance of the classic Broadway musical “Guys and Dolls.” Themed food stations and drinks, music and dancing were also part of the night’s fun.

Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and travel at CCM.

