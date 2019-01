The 19th annual Ronald McDonald Red Tie Gala was a record-breaking event with two special guests: Selah and Shylah Oglesby. The twin girls, who were born conjoined, spent 462 days at Ronald McDonald House while undergoing treatment to be separated.



Attendees enjoyed the botanical “Hope Grows Here” theme.

At the event, Mike Sewell received the Heart Award, granted each year to an individual who advocates for guest families and acts as an ambassador for the House.



Guests of honor: formerly conjoined twins Selah and Shylah Oglesby

Mike and Monique Sewell with their children Lauren, Julia, Katie and Michael

Tiffany Lynch-Speakes, Denise Walker, Deborah Brown, Joselyn Walker, Lisa Walker and Montserrat Wynne

Andrea Chudy, Annette DiTommaso, Karin Ewing, Grey Borneman and Brianna Cloney

Steve Kenat and Heidi Jark

The theme, “Hope Grows Here,” was carried out with floral tablecloths, beautiful centerpieces and elegant lighting.

Sarah Valencic, Kelly Grote, Jenny Munafo, Jessica Cannon, Ashley Munafo, Emily Sweeney and Katie Reilly; (front) Ny Dumrauf

Jeremiah and Nicole Wells with Kelly and Brandon Janszen