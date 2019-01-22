Light The Night Cincinnati raises $1 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Light The Night Cincinnati was the culmination of months of fundraising by friends, families and co-workers. The most recent gathering included a Remembrance Dome for reflecting on loved ones lost, a lantern lighting ceremony and a survivor celebration.

The October event at Yeatman’s Cove finished with a family-friendly, two-mile walk across the river, through Newport and back to the Cove, where attendees were greeted by a fireworks display. The event’s total fundraising tally surpassed the $1 million mark.

