Observatory marks 175th anniversary with presentation by Dan Hurley

The Cincinnati Observatory celebrated its 175th anniversary at the Monastery Event Center, which was built on the site of the original observatory building.
About 250 friends and supporters gathered for the November event that included a presentation from historian Dan Hurley.
Sponsors included the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile U.S. Bank Foundation, the University of Cincinnati, Merrill Lynch and many others. The celebration netted $40,000 to support observatory programs.
