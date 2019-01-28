Observatory marks 175th anniversary with presentation by Dan Hurley

The Cincinnati Observatory celebrated its 175th anniversary at the Monastery Event Center, which was built on the site of the original observatory building.

About 250 friends and supporters gathered for the November event that included a presentation from historian Dan Hurley.

Sponsors included the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile U.S. Bank Foundation, the University of Cincinnati, Merrill Lynch and many others. The celebration netted $40,000 to support observatory programs.





Cincinnati Observatory’s 175th anniversary celebration

Dr. Richard Davis, board member and volunteer curator, shows details of the original building on a mid-19th century daguerreotype on loan from artist Rob Coomer.

The Monastery Event Center hosted 250 guests at the celebration.

Observatory astronomer Dean Regas with guests

Observatory volunteers Chris Parrett and Mary Fitzpatrick with Nancy Fairbanks

Craig Niemi, observatory executive director, with Allen Roehr, CEO of Roehr Insurance

Cincinnati historian Dan Hurley

WKRC’s John Lomax served as the night’s emcee.