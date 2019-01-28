Stepping Stones invites supporters to ‘Open Your Heart’ for annual fundraiser

Chair Patti Zesch and event founder Mary McGraw

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., Eddie Merlot’s, Montgomery



Plans are well underway for Stepping Stones’ 11th Annual Open Your Heart fundraising dinner.

The Valentine-themed evening will begin with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, followed by a three-course dinner. It also will include a raffle and sale of one-of-a-kind items made by individuals enrolled in Stepping Stones’ day program for adults with disabilities.

Joining chair Patti Zesch on the organizing committee are Debbie Alf, Gigi Heidt, Terri Hogan, Mary McGraw, Jen Parry and Dina Taylor.

Tickets are $185 or $140 for young professionals.

513-965-5103 or cincyopenyourheart.org

