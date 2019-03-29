Trivia Night is one answer to CYC’s fundraising needs

Co-chair Kevin Gade and chair Maurice Stewart

CYC alumna Lidya Tesfamariam and CYC development manager Elise Hyder

The Messer Team with Ericka Copeland Dansby, CEO of CYC

Samantha Shannon, Angela Holman, Corey Drushal, Meggie Strawser, Becky Noth, Chelsey Handy, Lisa Gruber and Tracy Burnett

YP Board: Derrick Gentry, Jordan Starks, Philip Gibert, Maurice Stewart, Dolores Dodson, William Lampkin, Brett Santoferraro, Remington Jackson, Paige Brown and Destinee Thomas

Question: Why does Cincinnati Youth Collaborative have special events like Trivia Night?

Answer: To support programming that connects students in need with caring adults.

CYC’s 2019 Trivia Night for Brighter Futures, presented by TQL, was the first fundraiser hosted by CYC’s new YP Board. It raised $29,000 for youth programming.

More than 200 joined in the fun at Rhinegeist. Overall champ in the trivia battle was Pickles on Pizza.

Lidya Tesfamariam, a graduate of the CYC College and Career Success program and a refugee from Eritrea, shared her story of overcoming adversity. She now is studying nursing at the University of Cincinnati.

cycyouth.org/

