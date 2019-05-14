‘Heart of Gold’ for Western & Southern at Boys Hope Girls Hope gala

Scholars with Program Director Ming Cardwell and Executive Director Missy Hendon Deters

Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m., The Summit Hotel

Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati will hold its 36th annual Hearts for Hope Gala to benefit young scholars. The title sponsor, Western & Southern Financial Group, will receive the Heart of Gold award for its dedicated service to the scholars and organization.

The event will feature a cocktail hour, auction, dinner and live music by the Soul Pocket Band. Tanya O’Rourke and Mike Brown will host the festivities.

Tickets are $175.

513-721-3380 or bhghcincinnati.org/heartsforhope