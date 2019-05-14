Yes You Can 5K aids those with vision loss

National Fitness Challenge participants: (Back) Chris Windham, Jeffrey Tolliver, Dave Perry, April McKinney, Mary Ann Donelan, Jerome Harden, Mike Breeden, Pierre McDonald and Joseph Clements; (front) Paula Grubbs, Angela Taylor, Phillip “Scott” Hogan, Anthony Steele and Deb Cook



Sunday, June 9, 8:30 a.m., Spring Grove Arboretum.

Area athletes with vision loss, aided by a National Fitness Challenge (NFC) grant, will be among those participating in the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s 20th annual Yes You Can 5K Run/Walk, one of Cincinnati’s largest inclusive races.

Proceeds from the event, held on a paved 3.1-mile course through the scenic grounds of Spring Grove Cemetery, help support services for people with vision loss.

Emcees are B105-FM DJ Amanda Valentine and former WLWT-TV news anchor Norma Rashid.

With funds from the NFC grant, CABVI participants in the 5K have received a training boost – Fitbit Flex 2 devices to measure activity, calories burned and steps taken. Money for the grant came from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

The National Fitness Challenge was founded by the United States Association of Blind Athletes and the Anthem foundation. CABVI is one of 17 organizations participating

The NFC promotes adaptive yoga classes, walking groups, running clinics and other fitness activities to help those with vision loss live healthier lives.

Registration for the 5K is $40, which includes a T-shirt, refreshments and more. Day-of registration is $45. Check-in on race day begins at 7 a.m.

513-221-8558 or cincyblind.org, usaba.org/NationalFitnessChallenge