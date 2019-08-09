Opening Minds Gala will support Contemporary Arts Center’s programs

A scene from CAC’s 2016 Cuisine, Art and Cocktails gala

Friday, Aug. 23, 6-10 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center

Guests can connect with the art and artists of our time and show support for the Contemporary Arts Center and its educational and outreach programs at the Opening Minds Gala.

The event will include food and drink, as well as entertainment from Ben Sloan, Eddy Kwon and the MYCincinnati Youth Orchestra Student Quartet. It also will feature an art sale and silent auction.

Honorees will be Dr. Isador Rudnick, Carl Solway and Yvette Simpson.

Tickets start at $75.

contemporaryartscenter.org/gala

