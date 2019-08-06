What to Do/Hear/See | Aug. 7-13

By Thomas Consolo

Our busy August continues this week with a mix of events indoors and out that’ll not only please any taste but can even give you a backup plan in case a pop-up shower, you know, pops up. Read on to see what we mean.

Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg

SUMMERMUSIK

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | 4046 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223; 513-723-1182

It’s round 2 of the CCO’s festival season. In store in the next week:

• Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.: “Midnight in Paris”

Next stop on the Chamber Crawl series is Paris – or at least an evening of French music accompanied by a taste of French wine. If you’re lucky and can get in through the waiting list (this one’s otherwise sold out), you’ll hear music by Bizet, Couperin, Debussy, Poulenc and Dan Fogelberg. OK, he’s not French, but his “Paris Nocturne” was inspired by France. (at The Metropolitan Club, 500 E. Rivercenter Blvd., #1900, Covington, KY 41011).

• Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m.: “Hidden Genius”

Mainstage program No. 2 features the piano duo Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg, a couple both on and off stage. They’ll play two-piano concertos by Bach and Mozart, bookended by music from the Mendelssohn kids – Fanny (Overture in C Major) and Felix (Symphony No. 4, the “Italian). Eckart Preu conducts and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performers share excerpts from composers’ letters and diaries. (at School for Creative & Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202)

• Sunday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m.: “It’s All Relative”

As a former kid who watched way too much TV, I’d have called this either “All in the Family” or “Family Ties,” but those aren’t exactly what one would call current cultural references, are they? Silver and Garburg are back with a few CCO friends for (A Little) Afternoon Music with a look at famous composers and their perhaps less-famous composing relatives. Fanny and Felix are back, and Clara Schumann and Wolfgang Mozart are represented, too (because Wolfgang, of course, was the son of a pretty decent composer named Leopold). (at CCM’s Werner Recital Hall, 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221)

• Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7:30 and 9:15 p.m.: “Rivermusik”

Next week’s Chamber Crawl is on Tuesday (hence in this week’s listings). It sold out so fast, they added a second show, and it’s more than half sold, too. A small CCO ensemble joins bluegrass duo the Pedigos for a program about water and, apropos for Cincinnati, rivers. Music by Handel, Schubert, Smetana, Strauss and whatever the Pedigos are inspired to offer, (at Berry International Friendship Park Pavilion, Bain Street and Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202)

Crowds pack the concourse at Union Terminal in its heyday after World War II.

CULTURAL EVENT

Cincinnati Museum Center | 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203; 513-287-7000

Saturday, Aug. 10: 1940s Day

There isn’t any place more appropriate for a celebration of the 1940s in Cincinnati than Union Terminal. As a national transportation hub and the place thousands of Tristate families bid farewell to or welcomed home a World War II soldier, it was for countless travelers the face of Cincinnati. Not to mention that what survives of it is an architectural treasure. The terminal’s current main tenant, the Cincinnati Museum Center, has a full day of events and programming in store. Check the website for the full schedule, but highlights include:

Vintage vehicle show

Codebreaking history

Live period music and dance lessons

Costume contest

Testimonials of U.S. internment camps of Japanese citizens and of Holocaust survival

Cincinnati Warbirds flyover

FILM

Esquire Theatre | 320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220; 513-281-8750

Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.: Best of Fest Shorts I

Saturday, Aug. 10: Best of Fest Shorts II

The Esquire’s combination tribute to the 2018 Cindependent Film Festival and buildup to the 2019 festival continues with a collection of best short films from last year’s festival shown over two nights.

In addition, the theater’s several retrospective series continue with more cinematic greats, including “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (2 and 7 p.m. Monday), “Shaft” (10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday) and “The French Connection” (7 p.m. Thursday).

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-333-7500

Sunday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: “Two Trains Runnin’ ”

We told you about this last week, but there’s a repeat showing this week, too. It’s the summer of 1964, and two white blues fans head to Mississippi to find two forgotten blues singers. They find them the same day – June 21, 1964 – three young civil-rights advocates were killed. It’s part of the Freedom 55 Film Series.

Kavita Shukla

LITERARY

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Thursday, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m.: The 2035 Lecture – Kavita Shukla

Middle-school student Kavita Shukla thought she’d get sick after drinking some unfiltered water on a trip to visit family in India. Her grandmother immediately made her a special recipe of spiced tea, and she did not get sick. By high school, she’d begun looking for practical applications of that tea’s ingredients. She found that paper infused with the ingredients keeps fruits and vegetables fresh longer. In a world where up to a third of our food is thrown away, those extra days of shelf life are hugely important. Now she’s CEO of Freshglow Co., which manufactures a family of simple products (they’re compostable, too) that help keep food fresh longer. Hear her story and how we all can reduce food waste in Thursday’s lecture.

MUSIC

There’s still time to take advantage of M&M’s summer music guide. And, while the CCO is making a big splash, it’s hardly the only game in town this weekend.

Butler Philharmonic | 1 High St., Hamilton, OH 45011; 513-895-5151

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.: A Celebration of Great American Parks

Did you know this year marks the centennial of Grand Canyon National Park? Well, the folks at the Butler Philharmonic did, and they’re touring around (mostly) Butler County with a program featuring Ferde Grofe’s “Grand Canyon Suite.” There are two shows this week: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairfield Village Green (301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014) and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Batavia Town Hall Armory (65 N. Second St., Batavia, OH 45103).

I think maybe we should just call July and August “jazz season” in Cincinnati. The programs just keep coming:

William Menefield

It’s Commonly Jazz | 950 Eden Park Drive. Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, Aug. 8, 6 p.m.: William Menefield Trio

Pianist William Menefield’s mother took the televisions out of their home when William was 8, and he’s been composing ever since. He made his professional debut at the ripe age of 12 – at an It’s Commonly Jazz performance – and his first album at 18. He’s since earned a doctorate in composition and has been a soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony. And next summer, Cincinnati Opera will premiere his opera, “Fierce.” The Backstage food area opens at 5 p.m., so head over after work.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Monday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.: Hank Mautner and the Swing Heritage Orchestra

Trumpeter Hank Mautner – along with Bill Gemmer, trombone, Aaron Jacobs, bass, and Steve Schmidt, keyboard – pay homage to the group co-led in the 1960s by trumpeter Clark Terry and trombonist Bob Brookmeyer. Washington Platform as usual supplies complimentary light bites.

Tracy Walker

Price Hill Will | 3650 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205

Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.: Tracy Walker and the CCM Quartet

The organization dedicated to making life on the West Side life on the best side offers the latest in its summer series of concerts on St. Lawrence Square. This week it’s Jazz Night, featuring Tracy Walker with some help from CCM’s jazz department.

THEATER

The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-2030

Opens Saturday, Aug. 10: “Green Day’s American Idiot”

I don’t know that we expected Green Day’s 2004 Grammy-winning, multi-platinum album to turn into a stage musical, but it isn’t actually far-fetched. The album, besides spawning five hit songs, was touted as a punk rock opera with a running plot that followed Jesus of Suburbia. Its full stage adaptation followed in just five years. Now, it opens the Carnegie’s 2019-2020 theater series with eight weekend performances through Aug. 25.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273

Continuing: Shakespeare in the Park

Another weekend for CSC’s Bard brigade, this time all “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check if they’re in your neck of the woods:

• Thursday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.: At Boone Woods, 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005

• Saturday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.: At Glenwood Gardens, 10405 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH 45215

• Sunday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.: At Miami Township Community Park, 5951 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150

The Trunk Show

VISUAL ART

Neusole Glassworks | 11925 Kemper Springs Drive, Forest Park, OH 45240. 513-751-3292

Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. “The Trunk Show”

About an hour southwest of Nashville sits a stretch of countryside known as the Elephant Sanctuary. The folks at Neusole are showcasing elephant-themed glasswork (“The Trunk Show,” get it?) in honor of World Elephant Day (actually Aug. 12 this year) and a percentage of proceeds will support the well-being of our pachyderm pals in Tennessee. The exhibit will remain in place through Sept. 14.

Thunder-Sky Inc. | 4573 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-426-0477

Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-10 p.m. “Fronkenstein: A Retrospective of the Works of Robert Fronk” • “See Ghosts Clearly” • “Superhero Mashup”

It will be a busy night along Hamilton Avenue, just north of Northside, as Thunder-Sky opens three shows in the three spaces they curate. If you haven’t already, check out this creative and quirky art space.

Robert Fronk has had an extensive career in a variety of media and venues. He currently lives and works in Camp Washington, and the exhibit will survey current works (in the main gallery space).

“See Ghosts Clearly” is a group show curated by Technique 2012, a 10-plus artist collective presenting a variety of work (in the basement space).

And at The Comet, the iconic live music bar just two doors north, “Superhero Mashup” will feature what are described as “beautifully eccentric” drawings by Matthew Waldeck Jr. The shows run through Oct. 4.

Last chance…

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-861-3638

It’s the last chance for the current crop of three exhibitions:

• “Master Pieces”: The 13th annual exhibit of works by current and recent graduate students. A dozen artists are represented by 18 works.

• “Kindred”: These 11 works by eight artists tackle the concept of common ground humanity shares.

• “Void”: What we don’t know is far more than what we do. Uncertainty is the focus of these 25 works by 16 artists.

