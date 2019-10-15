United Way names 2020 campaign chair, vice chairs

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has taken the proactive step of announcing, earlier than usual, the chair of next year’s United Way 2020 Community Fundraising Campaign – David Taylor, chairman and CEO of P&G.

P&G’s David Taylor

In taking on this role, Taylor cited P&G’s longstanding support of United Way, its employee commitment to giving and volunteering and the impact of United Way in improving the lives of those most vulnerable in Greater Cincinnati.

“From the beginning of my career at P&G working in our plants, it was clear to me the incredible importance, as a company, of being a good citizen in the communities where we operate,” said Taylor. “It is an honor to be able to help continue this commitment by serving as the United Way’s 2020 Campaign Chair.”

United Way is in the midst of its 2019 campaign. This year’s chair, First Financial Bank CEO Archie Brown, reported that the 2019 effort is progressing well and cited P&G as an example of numerous companies coming in above projections.

“This appointment sends a signal for this year’s campaign, as well as next, that Greater Cincinnati is firmly behind United Way’s efforts and is coming together as a region to break the cycle of poverty,” said Brown.

New vice chairs

Taylor and United Way also named five vice chairs to join with him in advancing next year’s campaign.

Cynthia Booth, owner, COBCO Enterprises

Derrick Braziel, co-founder and Managing Partner, MORTAR Cincinnati

Jill Meyer, president and CEO, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

Jeff Schomburger, former global sales officer, P&G

George Vincent, managing partner and chairman, Dinsmore

Cynthia Booth

Derrick Braziel

George Vincent

Jeff Schomburger

Jill Meyer

Taylor touted the five as “one of the strongest fundraising teams ever assembled in Greater Cincinnati.”

In their leadership roles, campaign teams engage with volunteers and United Way staff in working with thousands of corporate and community partners. The campaign annually raises funds that help United Way unite communities to change lives by investing in programs that sustain the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.

“While looking ahead is exciting, job number one is responding to the families who need our help right now to get quality education for their kids, jobs that pay the bills and health care that allows them to thrive. Completing a successful 2019 campaign will make that possible,” Taylor said.

Community United Gathering

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St.

Results of the 2019 campaign will be announced in November during the 2019 Community United Gathering. This wrap-up event, featuring hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar, celebrates the efforts made to help break the cycle of poverty for children and families in the region. Sponsor of the gathering is First Financial Bank.

uwgc.org

