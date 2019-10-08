What to Do/Hear/See | Oct. 9-15

There’s a chill in the air at last, and darkness claims more of our days. That gives us extra time to enjoy evening events, of course, but, with All Hallows Eve drawing near, it encourages the things that go bump in the night to come out to play, too. Whether your taste drifts more toward the light or the dark, we unequivocally have you covered this week.

BLINK

From BLINK 2017

Thursday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 13 | Downtown Cincinnati neighborhoods and Covington

Two years ago, BLINK captured the city’s imagination with light, art and projection displays that ranged from moving to whimsical. The enormous crowds, you may recall, were a sight of their own to behold and nearly ground downtown to a halt. Armed with the wisdom of experience, BLINK returns for Round 2 this weekend – bigger and broader. More specifically:

Nearly 100 installations, murals or projections will be spread across five zones, from Liberty Street to Covington’s Pike Street and including even the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

To give pedestrians freer rein, several downtown and Over-the-Rhine streets will close to vehicles during event hours.

To move you around better, the Cincinnati Bell Connector, aka the streetcar, will offer expanded – and free – service through the event, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Festivities step out at sundown (about 7:30 p.m.) Thursday with the Future City Spectacular Parade. About 3,000 participants are expected.

An official BLINK app with detailed information on the artists and installations is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

An event this big can be intimidating, of course. Fortunately, we have just the solution: the official M&M BLINK primer, courtesy of Shauna Steigerwald. Neither can an event so immense have come to fruition without a dedicated visionary. In BLINK’s case, Tim Maloney is the name you should know but probably don’t. Enlighten yourself (see what I did there?) with our profile of the Haile Foundation’s president and CEO.

(Even) more information at blinkcincinnati.com

CULTURAL EVENT

Haunted Village

Fridays and Saturdays through October | Heritage Village Museum, 11450 Lebanon Road (U.S. 42), Sharonville, OH 45241

The 19th-century Heritage Village in Sharon Woods goes spooky this month with a Halloween twist that’s still family friendly. From 6-10 p.m., you may encounter ghosts, witches or a scary storyteller as you trick-or-treat through the historic buildings. Horse-drawn wagon rides and a walk through the haunted cemetery are also available, and vintage (pre-1960, so not that traumatizing) horror movies will play at the Gatch Barn. Food and beverages also will be available.

513-563-9484 or heritagevillagecincinnati.org

FESTIVAL

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13 | Main Street, Waynesville, OH 45068

It’s the 50th go-round for this celebration of all things cabbage-and-vinegar. Fest organizers in the historic town expect to serve up nearly seven tons of the stuff to 350,000 of their closest friends – and you could be one of them. There’s plenty to eat (nearly 30 vendors) besides kraut, per se, and there’s entertainment both days, not to mention about 450 craft booths.

513-897-8855 or sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com

FILM

‘Séraphine’

Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. | Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH 45227

The French theme continues for the Art Flix at the Barn film series with this 2008 multiple award-winning biopic. Yolande Moreau stars as the Séraphine Louis, a self-taught naïve painter inspired by her faith and such religious art as stained-glass windows. Before her “discovery,” she worked for years as a domestic servant and died after spending several years in a lunatic asylum. In French; admission is free.

513-272-3700 or artatthebarn.org

Horror Film Fest

Friday, Oct. 11, 5 p.m. | Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

One may not think of the art museum as the likely venue for horror films, but they’re not all schlock, and here’s the proof: a triple feature in Fath Auditorium. On tap are:

“Let the Right One In,” a 2008 Swedish story of frail, 12-year-old Oskar and Eli, pale and also 12. Even more, Eli seems only to come out at night.

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” a joyful genre mashup from 2014. Director Ana Lily Amirpour describes it as “like Sergio Leone and David Lynch had an Iranian rock ’n’ roll baby, and then Nosferatu came and babysat for them.” What could go wrong?

“Nosferatu the Vampyre,” Werner Herzog’s stunning 1979 remake-cum-homage to F.W. Murnau’s 1922 landmark silent film, “Nosferatu.” There’s no “Twilight” glamour here. As a YouTube commenter said about the trailer, “This is how vampires are supposed to be: horrible. Not sparkling.”

513-721-2787 (ARTS) or cincinnatiartmuseum.org

‘The Great Dictator’

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. | Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220

It’s never a bad time to remember the buffoonery of would-be dictators. Charlie Chaplin certainly understood the idiotic in Hitler’s rise when he made his first true talkie, 1940’s “The Great Dictator.” You may know Chaplin produced, wrote, directed and starred in the film; you may not know he scored it, too. It’s part of the Esquire’s aptly named Essential Viewing series.

513-281-8750 or esquiretheatre.com

MUSIC

Joe Policastro Trio

Joe Policastro Trio

Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30 p.m. | Caffè Vivace, 975 E McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206

This coffee house by day, jazz club by night has become a welcome showplace for local jazz performers. It also brings in bigger names, especially ones with local connections. Bass player Joe Policastro is a Cincinnati native whose trio has been hailed by Downbeat for its “choice repertoire.” The trio returns Friday to Caffè Vivace. Expect to hear some tunes from the trio’s fourth album, “Nothing Here Belongs,” which mixes several group originals with arrangements of the likes of Bruce Springsteen and the Talking Heads.

513-601-9897 or caffevivace.com

Linton Chamber Music

Sunday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. | First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Cincinnati, OH 45219

Well, maybe the third time will be the charm.

The Linton Series had hoped to present Andre Watts this past January as a high point of its 40th season. He had to cancel. They tried again as the opener this year, the 10th under the guidance of Sharon Robinson and Jaime Laredo. Again, no luck – he’s recovering from surgery. But, no reason for despair. In his stead, concertgoers will enjoy Laredo and Robinson performing with pianist Joseph Kalichstein, violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama and CSO bassist Owen Lee in Schubert’s beloved “Trout” quintet. There’s also Beethoven and Dohnányi on the program, which repeats at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Congregation Beth Adam (10001 Loveland-Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140).

513-280-8181 or lintonmusic.org

THEATER

Darnell Pierre Benjamin as Aaron and Miranda McGee as Tamora in ‘Titus Andronicus’ (photo by Mikki Schaffner Photography)

‘Titus Andronicus’

Opens Friday, Oct. 11 | Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

If you think modern American entertainment’s obsession with graphic violence is a recent development, I submit Shakespeare’s first tragedy for your evaluation. Set in ancient Rome, it’s a story of revenge so bloody that an honest film version would get an NC-17 rating. I’ll just say, like in “Sweeney Todd,” don’t eat the meat pie. Really.

513-381-2273 or cincyshakes.com

‘Sex and Education’

Opens Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Joe Marks is headed to a college basketball scholarship, until, instead of writing his final English exam, he takes the time to write a sexually crude and borderline illiterate note to his girlfriend. Unfortunately for him, it’s intercepted by Miss Edwards. Is it really unfortunate, though? It’s her last day of teaching, so she decides to engage him on his terms: She gives him an assignment to turn his lewd note into a persuasive essay. Playwright Lissa Levin calls the play “a valentine to teachers and the importance of formal education.” Hear, hear. As one might expect, there’s an explicit language warning on this one. Runs through Oct. 26.

513-421-3555 or ensemblecincinnati.org

VISUAL ART

A vase by Maria Longworth Nichols Storer at the CAM

‘Women Breaking Boundaries’

Opens Friday, Oct. 11 | Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

As its contribution to the Power of Her initiative undertaken by several area arts institutions, the Art Museum explores the role of women in art and art history through works from its permanent collection. Artists include Georgia O’Keeffe, Mary Cassatt, Julia Margaret Cameron and Elizabeth Catlett, as well as local pioneers Mary Sheerer (a Covington native and Art Academy graduate) and Maria Longworth Nichols Storer (founder of Rookwood Pottery).

513-721-2787 (ARTS) or cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Works by Sheryl Zacharia at Caza Sikes

Sheryl Zacharia solo exhibition

More than 20 works of ceramicist Sheryl Zacharia will be on display in this exhibition at Caza Sikes. The New York-born-and-trained but now New Mexico artist returned to visual art after several years as a singer-songwriter, but working with clay instead of her training in painting. Zacharia will be on hand Friday for the opening reception at 5 p.m. Runs through Nov. 5.

513-818-9527 or cazasikes.com