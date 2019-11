They were strutting down the catwalk at Jack Casino for the annual fashion show supporting Dress for Success Cincinnati.

The event raised more than $300,000 as 800 guests celebrated the local organization’s 20th anniversary and honored the more than 18,000 women who have been helped since its founding in 1999.

Mary Ivers, founder of Dress for Success Cincinnati, was honorary chair of the event.

Miss Kentucky USA Jordan Weiter, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst,

former client Dr. Zaria Davis and Miss Ohio USA Alice Magoto

(photo by Joseph Stevenson)

VIP Event at Saks: Dolly Lindley and Charlene Davis

Dress for Success Worldwide CEO Joi Gordon

Client models Wanda, Markita and Christine in Donna Salyers coats

(photo by Joseph Stevenson)

Fashion show client models with Executive Director Lisa Nolan and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Cincinnati founder Mary Ivers with Dress for Success Worldwide CEO Joi Gordon

(photo by Richard Corsmeier)

Saks runway fashion show