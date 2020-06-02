This week’s virtual and in-person events | June 3-June 9

A digest of opportunities in the week ahead – to see, hear or stream, all while socially distancing, of course …

June 4, Thursday

Belinda Burge and Manami White of the CCO “going to the dogs” at SPCA

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and SPCA | 1 p.m. Live streaming. Summer Barkestra Concert Series. Members of CCO play music at SPCA facility in Sharonville to reduce stress and anxiety of sheltered animals. Continues each Thursday through July 2. facebook.com/events/591211474834781/

Cincinnati Fringe Festival | 9 p.m. “Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live” (Rated R). In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film “Desperately Seeking Susan,” featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London’s West End … and closed a month later. Tickets for streaming access: $10. Learn more. Also, Monday, June 8, 7 p.m.

June 6, Saturday

Thunder-Sky Gallery | By appointment only through June 27. 4573 Hamilton Ave., Northside. “Sign/Symbol – Looking at the World via HWY127” consists of 23 works by Cincinnati artist Robert McFate, all containing found metal gleaned from the streets. The show will not have an opening reception, and can be viewed by appointment only due to the ongoing pandemic.

Also available for online viewing…

SOS (Save Our Souls) Art 2020 Exhibit | Online. 18th consecutive annual collective art show for peace and justice by Greater Cincinnati artists. 60 entries total, including four by schools and after-school programs. sosartcincinnati.com/sos-art-2020-exhibit