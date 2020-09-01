Names in the News: 9/2/2020

People and organizations making news across the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit landscape…

New leadership at DePaul Cristo Rey

DePaul Cristo Rey High School begins a new academic year with a new president leading the school. DPCR’s board of directors and the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, sponsors of the school, have named Siobhan Taylor as DPCR’s second president. She will officially start this position on Sept. 14.

Siobhan Taylor

A Cincinnati native, Taylor is a graduate of Ursuline Academy, Miami University and the University of Michigan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and anthropology, a master’s degree in social work, and completed additional studies at the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She has held several education leadership positions, locally at the Springer School and Center, and James N. Gamble Montessori High School. Most recently she served as Head of High School at Marburn Academy in New Albany, Ohio.

“I am excited and prepared to shepherd the DePaul Cristo Rey community into a new season of even more vibrant fulfillment of its mission,” she said. “The work of this school deeply resonates with me, as I truly understand the value and promise a Catholic high school education holds. It is my hope that, together, we will continue to grow with and in the Greater Cincinnati community and by the faithful practice of the Gospel in every way.”

Ms. Taylor follows Sister Jeanne Bessette, OSF, Ed.D., as DPCR president. S. Jeanne led the opening of the school in 2011 and served as president through the 2019-20 school year. Under her leadership, the school successfully completed a $20.8 million capital campaign that has funded a major campus transformation. A new Academic Building has just opened, and follows the opening of the new gymnasium/student center in August 2019.

DePaul Cristo Rey is a Catholic, college-preparatory high school with a mission to educate young people who have the potential but limited financial means to go to college.

GreenLight Fund names new Cincinnati executive director

GreenLight Fund welcomes Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer as the new executive director of GreenLight Cincinnati beginning September 14, 2020.

Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer

Blankemeyer brings to the role multifaceted leadership experience and a deep commitment to Cincinnati along with first-hand knowledge of GreenLight’s model; she has been a member of GreenLight Cincinnati’s Selection Advisory Council (SAC) since 2016. In her new role, she will partner with GreenLight’s existing portfolio organizations and lead a community-driven process to bring the next set of social innovations to Cincinnati. The goal is to fill unmet needs in the local community, help break down entrenched barriers, and address deep-rooted disparities in order to create opportunities for children and families to thrive.

“We were so impressed with Clare’s commitment to our community and her unwavering passion for this work. She is a strong leader with deep roots here and a perfect fit for the executive director role,” said John McIlwraith, managing director, Allos Ventures and GreenLight search committee member. “I’m thrilled that Clare will be leading GreenLight’s vital work of bringing innovative solutions to address our city’s toughest challenges and I look forward to working with her.”

Blankemeyer comes to GreenLight from the The Manuel D. & Rhoda Mayerson Foundation where she served as vice president of strategic initiatives. She has led a number of local community efforts, including as past president of Impact 100 and as a member of C-Change, Class 8 and Affordable Housing Advocates. She received Legacy’s Emerging Philanthropist Award, presented by the Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and was named a YWCA Cincinnati’s Rising Star and Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 Under 40.

“The global pandemic has only exacerbated the racial and economic disparities that have always been present and necessitate action,” Blankemeyer said. “Hand-in-hand with our neighbors who are most affected, and my SAC colleagues, I look forward to bringing my community building experience to GreenLight to tackle Cincinnati’s most challenging poverty-related issues.”

Cincinnati Animal CARE sets live outcome record in first month

On August 1, 2020, Cincinnati Animal CARE assumed control of the Northside Animal Shelter on Colerain Avenue. In its first month, the organization had a record-setting live release rate for the location. Dogs had a live release rate of 99% (232 intakes, 3 medical euthanasia, 0 died in care) and cats had a live release rate of 97% (237 intakes, 5 medical euthanasia, 0 died in care).

And the live release rate for guinea pigs was 100% (2 intakes, 0 medical euthanasia, 0 died in care)!

Meaghan Colville

“It’s clear that our no-kill mission can be accomplished in Hamilton County,” said Meaghan Colville, director of lifesaving operations. “It takes a community to do it and we’re not afraid to ask for help. We’ve seen an outpouring of support from rescue partners, new foster families, and most importantly, a community energized about new management at this location. We welcome the community being a part of the solution.”

“The staff has embraced a new way of doing business and are already seeing immediate results with the animals,” said Carolyn Evans, executive director. “We’re just getting started.”

Carolyn Evans and Sanchez

To celebrate this milestone first month, all dog adoption fees will be discounted by $25 all Labor Day Weekend (Friday 9/4-Monday 9/7) – including puppies! Dog adoptions will be $50 and $175 for puppies (6 months old and younger), plus license for Hamilton County residents.

Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society’s vision is to reunite lost companion pets, reduce the stray population, offer opportunities for unwanted animals to be adopted or rescued and provide the public with information and programs for responsible pet ownership in Hamilton County Ohio.

MYCincinnati saying goodbye to longtime leader

Eddy Kwon – violinist, composer and artistic director of MYCincinnati, the after-school orchestra program in Price Hill – is moving on to a new role at International Contemporary Ensemble in New York City. ICEensemble is a multi-dimensional organization committed to building diverse and equitable cultural ecosystems through performance, curation, commissioning, mentorship, education, systems design and more.

Eddy Kwon

Kwon began as a MYCincinnati teaching artist in 2011, when there were just 11 students and two staff members. Resources were few, and the organization had no space of its own. Currently, MYCincinnati engages more than 100 students through the work of nearly 20 staff members.

“I’m leaving Price Hill Will at a time when staff and leadership across all departments is strong, energized, and adaptive,” Kwon said. “The board is more active and committed than ever and our collective vision for the future is emerging with new purpose, clarity, and creativity. Despite the challenges of this year, Price Hill Will and MYCincinnati remain healthy, innovative, and in constant evolution. It’s with gratitude and pride that I carry the example of this community with me forward.”