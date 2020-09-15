Green Umbrella and Cincinnati Zoo share good news about the great outdoors…

It’s a great week to get back to nature, whether human or manatee.

Get outside during Great Outdoor Week!

From families to outdoor enthusiasts, this year’s Great Outdoor Week has something for everyone. Redesigned with safety in mind, in light of the COVID pandemic, the outdoor sampler will span nine days this year, September 19-27, at venues throughout Greater Cincinnati. At this year’s event participants can explore a Greenspace Gem, bike or hike on one (or more) of the region’s trails, or enjoy nature programming at some of the top outdoor outlets Greater Cincinnati has to offer.

Rowe Woods, Cincinnati Nature Center

“The outdoors are open!” said Ryan Mooney-Bullock, executive director of Green Umbrella, the region’s environmental sustainability alliance. “With essential measures like wearing a mask and physical distancing when around others, it’s safe and beneficial to get outside and enjoy the beauty that our region’s outdoor spaces have to offer. This year especially, Great Outdoor Week offers families and individuals alike a much needed respite from being cooped up inside.”

This year’s programming includes a wide variety of both in-person events and self-guided activities for people of all ages designed to highlight the region’s outdoor recreation venues, many of which have faced major challenges with the cancellation of revenue-generating programming. Generally, Great Outdoor Weekend sees crowds of 10,000 people at locations around the region. The event will look different in this its 17th year.

Participants can utilize an interactive map to identify participating locations to explore or, if interested, structured programs and events in which to participate.

Additionally, this year’s programming also includes Breakfast on the Bridge – Friday, September 25 – a staple event for bicycle enthusiasts to celebrate National Bike to Work Day. From 7 to 9 a.m., bicyclists can bring-your-own breakfast to the Purple People Bridge and grab a free coffee.

“More people are out biking than ever before,” said Wade Johnston, director of Tri-State Trails at Green Umbrella. “Even if you’re not biking to work, we encourage you to change up your ‘new normal’ commute and celebrate all things bicycling with us on the Purple People Bridge.”

As always, Great Outdoor Week happens in conjunction with National Public Lands Day on September 26. The nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort, each year NPLD celebrates greenspace by encouraging environmental stewardship. In Greater Cincinnati, attendees can celebrate by visiting a Greenspace Gem, one of 30 protected areas recognized by Green Umbrella for its unique natural qualities. These areas range from a once contaminated uranium processing plant to an urban gem that offers city-dwellers a chance to see a variety of wildlife right in the city center.

Information: greatoutdoorweekend.org

Interactive map: tristatetrails.org/explore

Zoo returning manatees to native waters

Farewell to Pippen and Truffleshuffle (or is it the other way around?!)

Cincinnati Zoo has been participating in the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership for more than 20 years, and recently reported that two more manatees are heading to Florida for eventual release back into their native waters. Cincinnati Zoo has rehabilitated 20 manatees as part of this program. Visitors can still view Pippen and Truffleshuffle through this Friday morning, Sept 18.

The two manatees will be transported to SeaWorld Orlando, accompanied by Cincinnati Zoo’s head veterinarian and one of their keepers, where they will stay until they are re-acclimated to the Florida climate and water. Truffleshuffle is likely to be released in early 2021. Pippen is smaller and may require extra time before he is ready for release.