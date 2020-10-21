Gifts & Grants

An occasional update as to which organizations are receiving funding to maintain or improve services

Glenwood Gardens-Winton Woods trail gets federal funds

Plans to build a nearly four-mile trail to connect Glenwood Gardens in Woodlawn to neighboring Winton Woods in Springfield Township have received a boost from a $352,697 federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant awarded to Great Parks through the OKI Regional Council of Governments.

The Highfield Discovery Garden at Glenwood Gardens

The funds, projected to be available from the Ohio Department of Transportation in fiscal year 2024, will help start the GG2WW project, which includes a new sidewalk from the bus stop at Glendale-Milford Road and Springfield Pike in Woodlawn and a new signalized crosswalk across Glendale-Milford Road.

The project will improve the connectivity of the regional trail network, including the existing 2.3-mile West Fork Mill Creek Greenway to the Metro bus system, while providing safer pedestrian access to Glenwood Gardens and nearby local businesses.

“Trails enhance connections between communities and parks, allowing new nature-based opportunities for learning and exploring as well as improving health and wellness through outdoor recreation,” said Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO.

The GG2WW trail is currently in the design phase through 2021. Great Parks will seek out additional funding through other federal and state sources for this multi-phased regional trail project.

Santa Maria receives grant for youth development

H.A. Musser Jr.

Santa Maria Community Services Inc. has received the second instalment of a five-year grant from Daniel and Susan Pfau Foundation in the amount of $30,000, earmarked for youth development and to support youth in Price Hill.

Santa Maria’s Youth Development Program gives Lower Price Hill youth ages 10-16 the chance to participate in a life/social-emotional skills group while learning how to develop peaceful conflict resolution and other skills. The program also focuses on youth mentoring and leadership through academic assistance and tutoring, age-specific activities, personal responsibility, and optimistic thinking skills.

Participants engage in community-service projects, and each child’s family is linked to resources that promote family stability.

“Santa Maria’s goal is to assure that youth have support to continue their education and this grant from Daniel and Susan Pfau Foundation will help us work toward that goal,” said H.A. Musser Jr., Santa Maria president and CEO. “Santa Maria will continue to lead the collaborative community efforts to strengthen Price Hill.”

ToolBank program gets support from bank foundation

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation recently awarded the Cincinnati ToolBank a $15,000 grant to support and strengthen the agency’s Tool Lending Program. In addition, the bank donated 20,000 surgical masks to the ToolBank that were distributed to over more than 30 area charitable organizations.

Kat Pepmeyer

“We are grateful for Bank of America’s continued support of the Cincinnati ToolBank and our mission to build capacity and empower our nonprofit community,” said Kat Pepmeyer, ToolBank executive director. She added that ToolBank works with the bank “to be able to provide charitable organizations access to the tools and equipment needed to better equip volunteers, raise awareness for their mission, and to increase their impact.”

City funds help Covington agencies provide food, aid

Three agencies with a long history of feeding the hungry and helping vulnerable populations will split $110,600 from the City of Covington for emergency food distribution and other assistance during the pandemic.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer signed an emergency executive order allocating: $60,600 to Be Concerned: The People’s Pantry; $40,000 to the Parish Kitchen, a program run by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington; $10,000 to Brighton Center Inc.

The money comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds.

John Schonauer, warehouse specialist for Be Concerned, moves a case of Clorox wipes at the agency’s warehouse



Be Concerned, the area’s largest choice food pantry, will use funding to create “COVID Boxes” of hard-to-find cleaning and personal products. The agency said the boxes will not only meet a pressing need for Covington residents but also keep families from diverting their limited food budgets toward cleaning and safety supplies.

The Parish Kitchen, which for years has served warm lunches on a walk-in basis, wants to use the funds to offer meals on a carryout basis, protecting staff, volunteers, and guests.

Brighton Center, a multi-need agency, proposed using the money to increase both its emergency food assistance and home delivery food programs.

All three agencies reported a huge increase in need since the pandemic hit in March.

GCF funds help hearing center distribute ‘windowmasks’

Hearing Speech + Deaf Center has received a $2,000 grant from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, in cooperation with United Way, to aid its continued distribution of “windowmasks” during the pandemic. The grant will help the center’s efforts to champion communication equity for people with speech and hearing disorders and deafness.

Face coverings are essential to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but typical face masks are an obstacle to communication for people who read lips or use American Sign Language. Windowmasks adapt a standard face mask with a clear plastic covering to make the mouth area visible.

Hearing Speech + Deaf Center has delivered more than 1,000 windowmasks to individuals and 15 nonprofit partners.