Great Parks, Give Back Cincinnati unite to clean up parks

Great Parks of Hamilton County staff and volunteers from Give Back Cincinnati joined forces recently to help clean up litter and debris along park shorelines.

During this “Quaranteering” event, small groups focused on four parks, practicing social distancing. Their aim was to help protect waterways and prove healthier habitats for wildlife.

The cleanup efforts took place at the Shawnee Lookout canoe/kayak launch, Fernbank Park Lee Shelter, Winton Woods Harbor, and Woodland Mound boat ramp.

In previous years, Give Back Cincinnati has helped Great Parks with large-scale cleanup events at Winton Woods. This year’s event was more dispersed to allow volunteers to maintain distance while still enhancing the parks.

Michael Young of Give Back Cincinnati at Woodland Mound

Conner Demboski and Ervin Oliver work together on park cleanup.

