Donors help No Promises Vocal Band ‘save Christmas’ with digital concert

With its “Save Christmas” campaign, No Promises Vocal Band has raised nearly $7,000 from more than 90 supporters to produce a streaming version of its annual “Christmas With NO PROMISES” concert.

The program was filmed at Memorial Hall, and will be released to campaign supporters around Dec. 8. Individual song videos will be released progressively in the days leading up to Dec. 23, when the general public will be able to see the full show.

Jeff Grooms, Noah Berry, Joshua Steele and Nat Comisar of No Promises perform during the group’s Christmas show taping. Credit: Leslie Goddard

In October and November, donors contributed funds to cover venue rental, audio engineering, video engineering and licensing expenses for the digital concert. Debbie Hill and Dunrobin & Associates each made leading gifts of $500 as concert sponsors.

Fans who missed the initial fundraising period can contribute in any amount to receive special access to the full concert prior to the Dec. 23 public release. Information is available on the group’s website.

nopromisesvocalband.com