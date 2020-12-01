Taft plans Chamber Orchestra concerts, other festive features in December

In addition to its current exhibits “A Splendid Century” and “Built to Last,” The Taft Museum has planned a number of special events and features to help celebrate the holidays:

The Taft Museum

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra will perform music of the season for visitors in the halls of the historic mansion at 1 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. The musical treat is included with advance purchase of general admission tickets, and the at taftmuseum.org/tickets. The Taft will also make excerpts available to stream on Facebook Live.

Award-winning fiber artist Cynthia Lockhart, who taught at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning (DAAP) for 25 years, will help continue the Taft’s tradition of holiday decorations with her site-specific Joyful Expressions holiday tree in the Taft’s Music Room. Lockhart said she hopes that her work “encourages us to seek joy despite the challenges we have faced in 2020,” and “believes this holiday season will have a deeper meaning, perhaps more so than ever before.” Enhanced safety protocols will be in place to help visitors enjoy Lockhart’s art.

Cynthia Lockhart decorates her Joyful Expressions tree.

The Taft’s historic fireplaces will be featured on YouTube.

The Taft also will debut its parody of the “Fireplace for Your Home” made popular by Netflix on Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. via YouTube. This work will feature the iconic fireplaces located throughout the 200-year-old Taft historic house, recreating the sound of crackling fires with holiday music for audiences to play on repeat.

For hours, information and timed entry tickets, go to the museum’s website.

