Kroger-Xavier basketball food drive for St. Vincent de Paul goes virtual this year

St. Vincent de Paul, Xavier University and Kroger are writing a new chapter in their partnership to help alleviate hunger in Cincinnati.

Traditionally, Xavier hosts a food drive at one of its men’s basketball home games, sponsored by Kroger. Food collected is donated to St. Vincent de Paul to assist neighbors in need throughout Hamilton County. Last December, Xavier fans donated enough food through the drive to provide nearly 5,000 meals.

However, because of public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food drive will not take place this year. Instead, Kroger has made a contribution to St. Vincent de Paul to help secure the meals that would typically be collected through this drive.

Kroger also is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul and FOX19 NOW on Food From the Heart, a virtual food drive with a goal of providing 50,000 meals to neighbors in need.

This year, Xavier fans and other area residents are asked to participate in the virtual food drive by giving online. Just $2 provides a meal.

“Each year, we rely on the generosity of Kroger and Xavier basketball fans to help feed our neighbors in need,” says Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati. “In a year when need has significantly increased, we are especially grateful we can continue to count on Xavier and Kroger to help feed our hungry neighbors.”

To participate in the virtual Food From the Heart drive, visit the Fox 19 website anytime between now and Christmas.

fox19.com/donate

Donated food on the shelves at St. Vincent de Paul.