Wine Festival adds virtual event, shifts in-person to fall

The nonprofit Cincinnati International Wine Festival announced its new 2021 dates, plus a new virtual tasting experience for its 30th anniversary celebration.

The in-person wine festival was scheduled to happen in 2020 but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The wine festival’s in-person 30th anniversary events will now be celebrated primarily in September and October 2021 rather than in March.

To continue the March festival tradition, the wine festival is offering guests a new and innovative way to celebrate and enjoy wine from around the world from the comfort and safety of their homes. Additional details about and registration for this virtual experience are forthcoming.

Wine Festival’s 2021 dates:

March 18: Cincy Wine Fest @ Home | Virtual Tasting Experience

Aug. 23: Russ Wiles Memorial Golf Tournament |TPC River’s Bend

Sept. 30: Winery Dinner Series | upscale restaurants across the city

Oct. 1-2: 30th annual Cincinnati International Wine Festival | Duke Energy Convention Center

A limited number of tickets for the March 18 Cincy Wine Fest @ Home experience will be on sale March 1-14. On-sale dates for remaining 2021 events are to be determined.

winefestival.com