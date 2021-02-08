NEA Round 1 funding awards $150K to Cincinnati arts

As part of its first round of grants for fiscal year 2021, the National Endowment for the Arts announced awards to six Cincinnati-area arts organizations totaling $150,000.
The NEA’s Art Works and Challenge America grant programs awarded more than $27 million to recipients in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
In Ohio, 29 organizations received $650,000, from $10,000 to $50,000.
Cincinnati organizations receiving funding:
- Cincinnati Ballet, $10,000
- Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, $15,000
- Cincinnati Opera, $25,000
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, $10,000
- Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, $40,000
- Educational Theatre Association, $50,000
Applications for the next round of the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects program are accepted through Thursday, Feb. 11.