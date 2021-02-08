NEA Round 1 funding awards $150K to Cincinnati arts

As part of its first round of grants for fiscal year 2021, the National Endowment for the Arts announced awards to six Cincinnati-area arts organizations totaling $150,000.

The NEA’s Art Works and Challenge America grant programs awarded more than $27 million to recipients in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Educational Theatre Association Executive Director Julie Cohen Theobald

In Ohio, 29 organizations received $650,000, from $10,000 to $50,000.

Cincinnati organizations receiving funding:

Cincinnati Ballet , $10,000

, $10,000 Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra , $15,000

, $15,000 Cincinnati Opera , $25,000

, $25,000 Cincinnati Shakespeare Company , $10,000

, $10,000 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra , $40,000

, $40,000 Educational Theatre Association, $50,000

Applications for the next round of the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects program are accepted through Thursday, Feb. 11.