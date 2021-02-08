ArtsWave launches campaign with #ILoveTheArts

Lighting event to kick off 2021 campaign during Valentine’s Day weekend

To mark the beginning of its 2021 campaign, and in celebration of Valentine’s Day weekend, nearly 50 buildings representing arts organizations, businesses and community partners will light up in “ArtsWave red,” 6 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13.

Playhouse in the Park

The ArtsWave campaign is the oldest and largest community campaign for the arts in the nation. It serves as the largest local source of funding for many arts organizations across the 15 counties that make up the Cincinnati region. The money raised provides support for more than 100 projects and arts organizations every year.

Interactive map of the buildings.

Anyone who donates on Valentine’s Day weekend can receive an #ILoveTheArts face mask as a thank you gift, in addition to an array of ongoing donor benefits that are cumulative, based on donation amounts.

Submit your photos during the weekend as part of a contest for the best photo during the two evenings of lights, posted on its four social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. The winning photo will be selected by a panel of community photo experts with an iPhone as grand prize.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has created two performances, Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m., of William Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” streaming online. WVXU 91.7 will air a third performance at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, working with TV Hamilton and Queen City Cabaret, will present an evening of music and storytelling about Hollywood star and Cincinnati native, Doris Day, through “Tea for Two,” airing at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The fundraising goal for the 2021 ArtsWave campaign will be announced Friday, Feb. 12, and with it, ArtsWave will roll out key events and activities for the campaign, along with its new set of donor benefits. The 2021 ArtsWave Campaign will be chaired by Terry Horan, president & CEO of HORAN. Horan notes “the re-stART of the arts will require all of us to be as generous as we can. It’s never been more important for our community to have the benefit of full-capacity arts organizations across our region to ignite our economy and bring us together.”

Besides the 50 organizations that have worked on illuminating their buildings, lighting companies have come together to make this happen, out of their love for our city and the arts. This includes Vincent Lighting Systems, which has led the project to light up the arts, as well as assistance from Prestige AV & Creative Services and Mac Productions, Inc. Game Day Communications, ArtsWave’s PR and event management partner, has also helped make this event possible.

ArtsWave.org/ILoveTheArts